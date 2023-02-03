Basketball logo.jpg

ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym.

Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up nine points at halftime and proceeded to blow the game wide open with 18 points in the third.

