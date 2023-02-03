ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym.
Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up nine points at halftime and proceeded to blow the game wide open with 18 points in the third.
Nate Stephens finished with 11 to lead the Cyclones while Jackson Hobbs finished with 10.
ivan East 51 Volunteer 49
CHURCH HILL — The Patriots pulled out another Upper Lakes road upset behind 17 points from Drake Fisher and 14 from Corbin Laisure.
East trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Volunteer 13-4 in the final eight minutes. Jacob Witcher contributed 10 for East.
Andrew Knittel led the way for Volunteer with 17. Cason Christian (15) and Joltin Harrison (12) chipped in as well. Harrison hit a milestone, draining his 250th career 3-pointer.
ton 65 University High 61
The Bulldogs survived a scare on Friday at Brooks Gym, but kept their Watauga Valley record perfect at 6-0 behind 27 points from Cadon Buckles (11-18 FG, 5-6 FT).
Hayden Campbell added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Guard Dylan Trivett amassed seven boards.
Andrew Cole spearheaded the attack for University High, scoring 20 points while AJ Murphy netted 18. Pete Boynewicz tossed in 15.
a 84, Cloudland 46
ELIZABETHTON — Joe-Z Blamo had a standout game for Unaka with a game-high 26 in a Watauga Valley win on senior night.
Landon Ramsey finished with 19 while Mason Wilson and Brayden Powell each scored 14.
Ryan Sexton led Cloudland with 11 points.
y 68 Happy Valley 42
ELIZABETHTON — Ben Miller had 14 points for the Warriors, who were limited to four points in the second quarter.
GIRLS
abethton 64 Tennessee High 26
ELIZABETHTON — Olivia Holly led a trio of Lady Cyclones on offense, scoring 17 points and keeping Elizabethton’s Upper Lakes record spotless at 8-0.
Lina Lyon (14) and Maddie Fowler (12) rounded out the Lady Cyclones’ leading trio. Holly sank five 3-pointers while Fowler hit four.
Kendall Cross scored six points to pace the Lady Vikings.
nteer 70 Sullivan East 42
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons got 13-point efforts from Ava Jackson and Jacie Begley in an Upper Lakes Conference win over Sullivan East.
Emmerson Head (12) and Kendra Huff also netted double figures for Volunteer, which grabbed a 21-7 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare finished with a game-high 23 and surpassed 2,400 points for her career. Sophie Johnson was the only other Lady Patriot to reach double digits, notching 11.
a 41, Cloudland 40
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Rangers to a shocking Watauga Valley defeat of Cloudland.
In the victory, Ramsey surpassed 2,700 career points, becoming the first Northeast Tennessee female to surpass the mark since Tennessee High’s Courtney McDaniel in 2000.
Ella Benfield led the Lady Highlanders with 20 while Ryan Turbyfill and Izabella Christman each finished with 10.
Cities Christian 52 Council (Va.) 36
BLOUNTVILLE — Michaela Dixon showed the way for the Lady Eagles, who improved to 11-4 on the season, with a game-high 19 points and four assists. Savannah Barb had a huge game on the boards, pulling down 13 rebounds.
Ella Rasnake led the Lady Cobras with 18 points while Bailey Keen finished with 10.
Late Thursday
y Valley 46, Cosby 44
ELIZABETHTON — Kadie Bailey pitched in 15 points for the Lady Warriors, who leaned on a 10-point halftime cushion to hold off Cosby.
Happy Valley got 10 points from Marcida Moore with Cayden Anderson adding nine. The Warriors were up 28-18 at intermission.