CHARLOTTE — Sun Valley limited Science Hill to 11 points in the second half on their way to a 51-38 win Thursday at the Independence, N.C. Invitational.

Sun Valley’s Keegan Mason shined for 17 points and Tyree White burned Science Hill with 15. Kaelan Marsh netted nine for the Monroe, North Carolina school.

