CHARLOTTE — Sun Valley limited Science Hill to 11 points in the second half on their way to a 51-38 win Thursday at the Independence, N.C. Invitational.
Sun Valley’s Keegan Mason shined for 17 points and Tyree White burned Science Hill with 15. Kaelan Marsh netted nine for the Monroe, North Carolina school.
Brady Lawson was Science Hill’s leading scorer with 15 points. Drew O’Daniel and Emmett Watson each finished with eight for the Hilltoppers.
Daniel Boone 76, West Greene 56
The Trailblazers showed no signs of being leg weary in their second game of the day after competing earlier in the Alpha Invitational.
Jamar Livingston led the Boone contingent with 29 points. Henry Hamlin had a big scoring night with 17 points and Landon Kirkpatrick was right behind with 15.
North Greene 55, University High 47
Jason Britton led the Huskies to the Watauga Valley Conference win with 19 points. Bennett McLain and Sam English each recorded 12 points as North Greene staved off a determined Bucs team which rallied to trail by only two points in the fourth quarter.
Marblehead, Mass. 68, Tenn. High 67
ORLANDO — The Magicians were able to pull out a win in a double-overtime thriller over the Vikings.
Creed Musick led Tennessee High with 21 points. Colin Brown scored 18 points and Brandon Dufore ended with 10.
Scott Co. 62, Providence Academy 56Sam McAlister accounted for 18 points and Cross Chadwick downed a dozen in the Knights’ loss to the Pioneers.
Alpha Invitational
Jonesboro, Ga. 67, Breathitt County, Ky. 62
KINGSPORT — Devon Rainey poured in 24 points and JaQuez Akins added 18 to lead the Cardinals to the public-school championship.
Montez Redding contributed 11 for the Atlanta-area team.
Christian Collins led the boys from the Bluegrass State with 22 points. Austin Sperry scored 21 for the Bobcats.
Morgantown, W. Va. 66, Lexington, S.C. 58
KINGSPORT — Sharron Young led the Mohigans to the win in the third-place game with 23 points. Cam Danser had the moves for 19 points. Lexington’s five-star prospect Cam Scott scored 33 points for the Wildcats.
Dobyns-Bennett 72, Daniel Boone 50
KINGSPORT — The Indians knocked down 13 shots from 3-point range in the win over the Trailblazers.
Jonavan Gillespie had the hot hand with eight treys part of his 28-point performance. Brady Stump finished with 14 points and Jaleel Ali helped deliver a knockout punch with nine.
Jamar Livingston totaled a game-high 32 points for Boone and Landon Kirkpatrick scored eight.
Hopewell, N.C. 69, Volunteer 54
KINGSPORT — Quay Watson provided 22 points to lead the Titans to the victory. Kahdir Upsher and Kamari Cooke each finished with 12 points.
Joltin Harrison delivered 21 points for the Falcons. Andrew Knittel contributed 13 points.
Knox Webb 89, Tri-Cities Christian 39KINGSPORT — The second half proved disastrous for the Eagles, who were outscored 50-12 over the final two quarters.
Owen Lentz tallied 22 points and Drake Ingram had 13 for the Spartans. Lofton Looney accounted for 26 of Tri-Cities’ 39 points.
GIRLS
Bearden 51, Dobyns-Bennett 33
KNOXVILLE — The Lady Indians competed, but couldn’t get the shots to fall when needed against the defending state champion Lady Bulldogs.
Avery Treadwell led Bearden with 16 points and Natalya Hodge ended with 11.
Caroline Hill had a game-high 18 points for Dobyns-Bennett and Hannah Frye found the basket for eight.
CAK 68, Science Hill 44
KNOXVILLE — Lexi Green scored 16 points in the Hilltoppers’ loss to the Warriors.
Daniel Boone 80, West Greene 28
The Lady ’Blazers raced to an early 40-7 lead and had no trouble against the Lady Buffaloes.
Andrea Flores led the way for Boone with 23 points, five assists and six steals. Kyleigh Bacon came through with 21 points and Kaylee Cox also shared the ball for five assists.
Scott Co. 48, Providence Academy 38
Kinley Painter had 28 points, but the Lady Knights weren’t able to match the Lady Pioneers.
HPCA 65, Tennessee High 34
BRISTOL — Kylie Torrence led a torrid High Point Christian offense with 12 points as the Lady Cougars nearly doubled up the Lady Vikings.
Nadia VonReichbacher and Nadiya Hairston scored 11 points apiece.
Macie Strouth led Tennessee High with nine points and six rebounds. Anna Kate Kinch hauled in 10 rebounds.
Independence, N.C. 53, West Ridge 48
BRISTOL — Kamryn Kitchen cooked up a 15-point effort and teammate Hannah Moss matched her to lead the Lady Patriots over the Lady Wolves.
Chloe Moss contributed a dozen for Independence.
Rachel Niebruegge was West Ridge’s top scorer with 15. Fallon Taylor scored 13 and Alexis Hood reached double digits with 10.
Sullivan East 64, Twin Valley, Va. 46
BRISTOL — Jenna Hare proved hard to stop with 28 points in the Lady Patriots’ win over the Lady Panthers.
Asia Cairns added 11 points for East with nine for Sophie Johnson and eight for Kylie Hurley.
Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore matched Hare with 28 points. Ally Bales scored eight.