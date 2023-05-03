Sullivan East opened play in the District 1-3A baseball tournament with a 9-0 victory over Volunteer on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Connor McCormack led the way for the Patriots, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Avery McCoy did his part with a 3-for-3 effort and three RBIs. Jake Witcher was 3-for-4 with a double and triple, and Tyson Mitchell scored two runs.

