Sullivan East opened play in the District 1-3A baseball tournament with a 9-0 victory over Volunteer on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Connor McCormack led the way for the Patriots, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Avery McCoy did his part with a 3-for-3 effort and three RBIs. Jake Witcher was 3-for-4 with a double and triple, and Tyson Mitchell scored two runs.
Corbin Dickenson picked up the win, allowing just one hit and one walk over 4⅓ innings. McCoy and Andrew Delph each had 1⅓ innings in relief.
Isaiah Bowery and Titus Stovall came through with hits for the Falcons. Pitchers Connor Haynes and Peyton Steele combined for six strikeouts.
Johnson County 10, Happy Valley 3
MOUNTAIN CITY — Peyton Pavusek hit two doubles on a night he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs as the Longhorns eliminated the Warriors in the District 1-2A baseball tournament.
Dakota Holt also drove three runs and scored twice. Isaiah Krupski contributed a 3-for-4 effort with three runs scored. Kayden Blevins drove in two runs, while Graham Reece picked up the win with just one earned run over 4 1/3 innings.
Reagan Ensor had a double as one of four Happy Valley players with a hit.
University High 13, Unaka 3
ELIZABETHTON — River Kindle led the Bucs’ offensive efforts, going 2-for-3 and driving in five runs in the opening game of the District 1-A baseball tournament.
Jack Harmon was 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, the last on a game-ending single to score Kindle. Cooper Stevenson was 3-for-3 in the lead-off spot and scored three times.
Four University High pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts. Winning pitcher Brett Fields accounted for six Ks.
Logan Lewis had a two-run double for the Rangers, who showed fight by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth.
SOFTBALL David Crockett 5, West Ridge 4
The Lady Pioneers opened up a 5-0 lead and held on against the Lady Wolves in the Big 5 Conference matchup.
Avery Hope had a two-run double to open the scoring for Crockett. Sydney Hodges had two hits and scored twice, while Brylee Tullock and Karly Honeycutt also finished with two hits.
Cara Wilson had seven strikeouts in a complete game for the win.
Madison Chapman was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and scored twice to lead West Ridge. Natalie Moore also finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Lacey Fugate had two hits, including a two-run single in the seventh inning.
South Greene 13, Unaka 12
GREENEVILLE — Kortnei Bailey had a walk-off single to score Bailey Ricker as the Lady Rebels rallied to win the high-scoring affair.
Bailey had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice. Whitney Reaves and Paisley Brobeck each had three hits and three runs, while Ricker also scored three times.
Jill Faust hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, giving the Lady Rangers the lead. Kylie Blevins also homered and drove in three runs. Mollie Buckles ended with a home run and two RBIs. Haley Taylor had three hits and scored three times.