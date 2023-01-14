Roundup: Sullivan East a 79-56 winner over Unaka From staff reports Staff reports Jan 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLUFF CITY—Unaka’s Landon Ramsey, with 36 points, and Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher, 31, each went on a scoring spree Saturday inside the Dyer Dome.The Patriots, however, found additional sources of offense to foster their productivity in a 79-56 non-conference basketball win.Corbin Laisure supplied 18 points for Sullivan East, which got 13 from Tyler Cross.As for the Rangers, only Ramsey finished in double figures.Following a competitive first half that ended with East on top 31-23, the Patriots used a 26-15 third quarter to take charge.Fisher tossed in 13 during the quarter, then he and Cross totaled nine apiece in the fourth.Ramsey accounted for 23 second-half points.Univ. High 85, KACHEA 37 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports KINGSPORT—The Bucs had four players reach double figures en route to a one-sided win over the Wildcats.A.J. Murphy and Andrew Cole led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Brady Weems finished with 13 points and Pete Boynewicz scored 10. Drew Finney was next up with eight.Jack DeBord was the high scorer for the home schoolers with 12 points. Preston Diamond scored eight.GIRLS Sullivan East 66, Unaka 50BLUFF CITY—With Jenna Hare racking up 33 points, the Lady Patriots got the job done in a Saturday matinee.Sophie Johnson had 10 points and Abby McCarter nine to aid Sullivan East, which outscored Unaka 29-16 in the opening half.The Lady Rangers were headlined by Lyndie Ramsey and her 25-point showing. Haley Taylor chipped in nine points.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sullivan East Lyndie Ramsey Unaka Sport Patriots City Rangers Jack Debord Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR