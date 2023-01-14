clip art

BLUFF CITY—Unaka’s Landon Ramsey, with 36 points, and Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher, 31, each went on a scoring spree Saturday inside the Dyer Dome.

The Patriots, however, found additional sources of offense to foster their productivity in a 79-56 non-conference basketball win.

