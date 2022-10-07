6312ab586ff7b.image.jpg

Nate Stephens, shown here against Greeneville, ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Elizabethton's 35-28 win at Rhea County.

 Matt Laws

EVENSVILLE — Nate Stephens ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Elizabethton earned a 35-28 non-conference road win at Rhea County.

Dalton Mitchell went 7-for-10 passing for 183 yards including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jeriah Griffin for the Cyclones’ first score.

