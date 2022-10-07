EVENSVILLE — Nate Stephens ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Elizabethton earned a 35-28 non-conference road win at Rhea County.
Dalton Mitchell went 7-for-10 passing for 183 yards including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jeriah Griffin for the Cyclones’ first score.
Cade Russell scored Elizabethton’s other touchdown on a 1-yard run as the Cyclones took over in the fourth quarter. Griffin also hauled in another pass for a 60-yard play.
Their efforts helped offset a night when the Golden Eagles’ Ethan Davis rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns. It included an 80-yard run to tie the game at 21-apiece just 13 seconds after Russell’s touchdown.
Johnson County 48, Happy Valley 39
MOUNTAIN CITY — Connor Simcox threw for 291 yards and five touchdowns, including a 15-yard, go-ahead TD to Juan Mejia with 1:42 left, to lead the Longhorns over the Warriors.
Isaiah Krupski had a game-clinching, 44-yard interception return for a touchdown after Happy Valley had rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to take the lead.
Nathan King had an 87-yard interception return near the end of the first half. He had two interceptions overall.
Mejia also took a screen pass 73 yards for a touchdown. Kruspki had two touchdown catches and Evan Sluder had one.
Sowards gave the Warriors the early lead with a 3-yard touchdown run. He had three touchdown runs as did Happy Valley quarterback Reagan Ensor.
Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40
GATLINBURG — Brady Hammonds threw four touchdowns as the Highlanders, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, handed the Bulldogs, No. 1 ranked in Class 2A, their first loss of the season.
Hammonds hit Whit Whaley on a pair of 50-yard touchdown passes and one 25-yard touchdown. He also connected with Tegan Avena for G-P’s first score.
Avena had two rushing touchdowns and Whaley had one.
Down 41-18, the Bulldogs made a valiant comeback which come up just short.
Levi Lunsford ran for three touchdowns, while Chance Point caught a touchdown pass from Dylan Trivett and threw a touchdown pass to Elijah McKinney. Trivett also had a rushing touchdown.
Tennessee High 40, Volunteer 6
BRISTOL — Josh Bell ran for three touchdowns and Owen Brown rushed for two as the Vikings rolled over the Falcons.
Logan Tudor started off the big win with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Cason Christian took a pass from Isaiah Bowery for a 46-yard touchdown for Volunteer’s lone score.
Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13
OAK RIDGE — The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A rolled over the Wildcats as quarterback Brady Quillen threw for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another touchdown.
Carson Quillen had 129 yards on 14 rushes and the Greene Devils nearly doubled Oak Ridge in time of possession.
Ethan Garza threw for 135 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats.
Chuckey-Doak 49, Cumberland Gap 0
CUMBERLAND GAP — Brasen Murvin rushed for three first-half touchdowns and was the on the receiving end of a 45-yard TD pass from Cadin Tullock to lead the Black Knights to the romp over the Panthers.
Tullock connected with Austin Morris on a 70-yard touchdown for the game’s first score. Rio Little too an inside handoff and raced 40 yards to the end zone to add to Chuckey-Doak’s lead.
Will Garber got in on the action with his own 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Unaka 34, Claiborne 8
NEW TAZEWELL — Rangers quarterback Landon Ramsey had touchdown runs of 7, 10 and 15 yards, and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jamol Blamo in the win over the Bulldogs. Blamo also had a 24-yard touchdown run, while Joe-Z Blamo hauled in a couple of long receptions.
Ryan Peters had the two-point conversions, while Marcus Shomaker had a big night on the defensive line. Defensive back Isaiah White had seven pass breakups and an interception.
West Greene 42, Cherokee 12
ROGERSVILLE — Hunter Gregg had two rushing touchdowns and Ethan Turner had a pick-six as the Buffaloes romped to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Jaden Gregg galloped for a 74-yard touchdown early in the second half. He later threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Austin Franklin. With a 7-1 start, the Buffaloes have gotten off to their best start in 41 years.