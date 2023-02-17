Victory didn’t come easily for top-seeded South Greene.
Jase Roderick sank the winning bucket in the final half-minute of overtime as the Rebels escaped fourth-seeded Johnson County, 62-61, in the District 1-2A semifinals at David Crockett.
Roderick fired in 21 points for South Greene, which trailed in OT after Eli Dickens buried a 3-pointer. T.J. Buckner added 13 points while Cooper Kelley added 12.
Dalton Robinson was the Longhorns’ high man, netting 17 points. Dickens drained four threes in a 14-point showing while Connor Simcox and Graham Reece totaled 11 points apiece.
Simcox scored with 38 seconds remaining in regulation, knotting the score at 56 and forcing OT.
Chuckey-Doak 81, West Greene 65
The Black Knights were fast out of the gates in the late semifinal, holding a 27-11 lead at the close of the first quarter.
Combining for 61 Chuckey-Doak points, Cadin Tullock amassed 22, Christian Derry 21 and Isaiah Treadway 18. Also reaching double digits was Brock Rush with 12.
Netting a game-high 33 points was the Buffaloes’ Leyton Frye. Teammate Ethan Turner accounted for 20.
Chuckey-Doak (22-6) and South Greene (18-11) square off in Tuesday's championship, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The 6 o'clock consolation pits Johnson County (13-11) and West Greene (15-18). All four teams have qualified for regional play.