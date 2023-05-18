BLUFF CITY — University High rallied with six runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-8 victory over Greenback in the deciding game of Thursday’s Class 1A baseball sectional at Sullivan East High School.
It is the fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament for the Bucs, only interrupted by the 2020 COVID season.
“I think we may be the only team in the state to go five straight years,” University High coach Josh Petty said. “You want to go down there with a chance to win it, but to be in the final eight in your class is an honor as well.”
Garrett Gentry continued to put on a power display with a two-run home run over left field. It was the Bucs’ catcher’s fourth home run of the three-game series. Overall, he had three RBIs and scored two runs.
“It’s the best hitting performance in a series that I’ve ever seen,” Petty said. “He either walked or hit a home run. In the bottom of the sixth with bases loaded, no outs and we’re down three, they walk in the run so they don’t have to pitch to him.”
Jack Harmon also finished with three RBIs and Drew Finney scored three runs. Knox Poston went 2-for-4, while River Kindle scored twice.
University High used four pitchers with Leyton Burrow closing it out in the seventh.
“Leyton had some spot starts throughout the year, but hasn’t gotten to pitch much,” Petty said. “He came in and closed the game out with two strikeouts and a ground ball to third. I’m so proud of him of being a team player throughout the year and when we needed him, to step up and help us get back to the state tournament.”
Northpoint Christian 7, Providence Academy 3
The Mississippi-based Trojans jumped out to a 5-0 lead to win the deciding game in the TSSAA Division II sectional against the Knights.
K.I. Farr had two hits and drove in three runs. Rob Hayes and Hudson Brown each went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Providence countered with Lucas Belcher and Rinaldo Matti each going 3-for-4 and scoring a run.
Tennessee High 10, Halls 1
BRISTOL — Andrew Dingus blasted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Vikings over the Red Devils in the opening game of the Class 3A sectional.
Ashton Leonard added a grand slam in the sixth inning as part of a day when he went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Rylan Henard and Evan Mutter also came through with big hits for Tennessee High.
Payne Ladd finished with five strikeouts, while allowing five hits and no walks in a complete game.
BOYS SOCCER
Greeneville 8, Unicoi County 1
GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils raced to a 7-0 lead on their way to a 12th region championship in 13 years.
Drew Shelton led the way with a goal and two assists, and Brady Quillen finished with a goal and an assist.
Josue Castillo, Spencer Robinson, Austin Beets, Kolby Andrew, Bladyn Norton and Brody Inscore also netted goals.
Victor Luquin-Ramirez scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils on a free kick. Zeke Campbell finished with 15 saves.