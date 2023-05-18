Spring sports logo.jpg

BLUFF CITY — University High rallied with six runs in the sixth inning to take an 11-8 victory over Greenback in the deciding game of Thursday’s Class 1A baseball sectional at Sullivan East High School.

It is the fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament for the Bucs, only interrupted by the 2020 COVID season.

