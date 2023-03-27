Science Hill belted out 11 hits and took advantage of its scoring opportunities in a 14-4 baseball win over David Crockett on Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Jackson Berry was hit by pitches three times and scored four runs. Nate Conner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in addition to ending with nine strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
Caden Torraca was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Ryan Smith drove in two runs and scored twice, while Major Osbolt also ended with two RBIs.
Down 14-0 entering the fifth inning, the Pioneers showed fight. Carson Mosier had two hits, including a two-run single in the final inning.
Daniel Boone 3, Jefferson County 1
Brogan Jones recorded nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit and four walks over six innings as the Trailblazers held off the Patriots. Jaiden Henry threw the final inning for the save.
Chandler Justis hit two doubles and Jones also finished with two hits for Boone.
Tennessee High 5, Sullivan East 2
BLUFF CITY — Evan Mutter blasted a two-run home run and later added a solo shot to lift the Vikings over the Patriots.
Ashton Leonard added a 2-for-4 day.
Payne Ladd picked up the win with two hits and one walk over five innings. Brayln Price threw the next two innings for the save. Tyson Mitchell went 6 2/3 innings in the loss for the Patriots.
Unicoi County 1, Elizabethton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Brayden Hendrickson pitched a three-hit shutout as the Blue Devils picked up the road win against the Cyclones.
Hendrickson ended with seven strikeouts and only four walks. Kolby Jones had a RBI single to score Nicky Satterly in the second inning for the game’s only run.
Peyton Johnson had the hard-luck loss despite finishing with 11 strikeouts and allowing just three hits.
Johnson County 12, Happy Valley 7
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dakota Holt went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs to lead the Longhorns over the Warriors.
Grayson Hold drove in two runs and scored three times. Graham Reece had two hits and Ezra Howard drove in a pair of runs.
Reagan Ensor had a home run, scored three times and drove in two runs to lead Happy Valley. Cade Kendall had two hits.
North Greene 11, Unaka 0
BAILEYTON — Tyler Britton threw a no-hitter and the Huskies scored seven runs in the sixth inning for the mercy-rule victory.
Britton ended with 12 strikeouts against the 18 batters faced. Adam Weir and Damian Burns each had two hits and three RBIs. Isaac Gaby drove in two runs.
University High 12, Hampton 0
HAMPTON — Leading 2-0 heading into the final inning, the Bucs scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach.
Cooper Stevenson had 13 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout. Garrett Gentry and Knox Poston each finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Jaxson Williams and Drew Finney also had two hits apiece.
For Hampton, Brody Hicks had the team’s lone hit and pitched 4 2/3 solid innings.
Providence Academy 2-12, Grace Christian 1-4
KNOXVILLE — Tyner Simpson finished with 16 strikeouts in game one of the doubleheader. He gave up just four hits and two walks.
The nightcap was about the Knights’ big bats as Nathan Eisfelder was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs. Caleb Cross also went 3-for-5 and had two runs and two RBIs.
Rinaldo Matti drove in two runs and Lucas Belcher had two hits. Josh Owens got the win on the mound.
Greeneville 6, Cherokee 2
GREENEVILLE — The Chiefs took the early lead on Parker Travis’ two-run home run over left field, but the Greene Devils responded with four runs in the bottom frame.
Carson Norris had a two-run double and Carson Quillen added a solo home run. Colton Richards picked up the win, giving up four hits and two walks over six innings.
SOFTBALL Daniel Boone 5, Dobyns-Bennett 2
KINGSPORT — Maci Masters had two hits and drove in four of the Lady ’Blazers five runs against the Lady Indians.
Kyleigh Bacon’s RBI double accounted for the other Boone run. Ava Saul scattered six hits over 6 1/3 innings for the win.
Julianne Tipton allowed five hits over five innings and posted six strikeouts in the loss.
West Ridge 2, David Crockett 1
Victoria Browder emerged victorious in a pitchers’ duel, striking out eight and giving up one run on four hits and one walk. Madison Chapman went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Wolves.
West Ridge rallied with two runs in the sixth inning as Lacey Fugate and Elliana Goodwin scored off an error.
Karly Honeycutt surrendered two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Averi Hope was 2-for-3 and drove in Crockett’s only run.
Tennessee High 6, Science Hill 4
Rylee Fields gave up 11 hits, but just three earned runs to pick up the win for the Lady Vikings. She helped her cause by going 2-for-4.
Kaylie Hughes also had two hits and Maddi Hall drove in two runs.
Lora Wilgus and Brynne Goines each had two hits to lead Science Hill, which outhit Tennessee High 11-8 overall.
Elizabethton 6, Lauderdale County 5
MURFREESBORO — Lela Byrd’s walk-off single to score Mollie Johnson lifted the Lady Cyclones over the Lady Tigers.
Johnson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Maely Ingram had two hits and scored twice, while Kenidy Harris and Ember Jensen each finished 2-for-3. Byrd was the winning pitcher.
Unicoi County 15, Johnson County 3
ERWIN — Laurel Osborne drove in seven runs on just two hits to lift the Lady Devils clobbered the Lady Longhorns.
Her total included a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning. Kendell Hensley was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Peyton Higgins went 3-for-3 and scored twice, while Destiny Bridges had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Volunteer 10, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher was on top of her game with 14 strikeouts in a no-hit victory for the Lady Falcons.
Zetta Smith had four hits, including a pair of doubles, as Volunteer finished with 14 hits overall. Veda Barton was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Kendra Huff, Jaden Ford and Fisher had two hits apiece. Haley Russell drove in two runs.
Unaka 16, University High 1
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey starred on the diamond with two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored in leading the Lady Rangers over UH.
Kylie Blevins went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Jill Faust had three hits and Hailey Gilman drove in three runs.
Alisha Harrell and winning pitcher Trinity Bowers each had two hits.
SOCCER
Volunteer 7, Cherokee 1
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox scored four goals as the Falcons rolled in the Battle of Hawkins County.
Ethan Lukens finished with two goals and an assist, while Peyton Castle added one as well. Evan Wilder totaled two assists and Evan Lukens had one. Jackson McLain was in goal for the win.