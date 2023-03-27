Science Hill belted out 11 hits and took advantage of its scoring opportunities in a 14-4 baseball win over David Crockett on Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Jackson Berry was hit by pitches three times and scored four runs. Nate Conner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in addition to ending with nine strikeouts as the winning pitcher.

