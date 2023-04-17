BLOUNTVILLE — Science Hill scored 10 runs in the third inning to take a 12-2 mercy-rule win over West Ridge in five innings Monday.

Major Osbolt led the top-ranked Hilltoppers in the battle of Big 5 Conference leaders by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jackson Berry, Josh Marmo and Bennett Baines each drove in a pair of runs, while Jake Bedard and Nate Conner finished with two hits apiece. Conner had a solo home run.

