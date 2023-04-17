BLOUNTVILLE — Science Hill scored 10 runs in the third inning to take a 12-2 mercy-rule win over West Ridge in five innings Monday.
Major Osbolt led the top-ranked Hilltoppers in the battle of Big 5 Conference leaders by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jackson Berry, Josh Marmo and Bennett Baines each drove in a pair of runs, while Jake Bedard and Nate Conner finished with two hits apiece. Conner had a solo home run.
Ryan Smith struck out nine to get the win.
Carson Tate was 2-for-2 and Wade Witcher drove in both runs for the Wolves.
Sullivan East 14, David Crockett 2
JONESBOROUGH — Tyson Mitchell drove in three runs and scored three times to lead the Patriots over the Pioneers.
Corbin Dickenson also had two hits and three RBIs as well as being the winning pitcher. Jake Witcher had two hits and scored three runs. Ty Tipton had two hits and scored twice.
Carson Mosier had two hits to lead Crockett.
Elizabethton 8, Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — Peyton Johnson had two hits, including a two-run home run, and scored twice in the Cyclones’ win over the Falcons. Jack Blevins also drove in two runs. Bryson Rowland threw the final four innings and held on as Volunteer rallied with the tying run on base and winning run at the plate.
Peyton Steele and Isaiah Bowery had two hits apiece to lead the Falcons.
Tennessee High 7, Unicoi County 4
ERWIN — Bralyn Price blasted a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Vikings added another in the seventh to overcome the Blue Devils in the battle of Upper Lakes Conference leaders.
Andrew Dingus also homered and drove in three runs. He and Rylan Henard each had two hits and scored twice.
Valentin Batrez had a two-run home run to lead the Blue Devils. Brayden Hendrickson and Nicky Satterly each had two hits.
Johnson County 6, South Greene 3
GREENEVILLE — Ezra Howard had two hits and two RBIs, while Carson Jennings had two hits and scored twice to lead the Longhorns over the Rebels. Dakota Holt went five innings to get the win before Peyton Pavusek threw the final two. Pavusek helped the cause with two runs scored.
Chuckey-Doak 10, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Christian Derry threw a five-inning, no-hitter for the Black Knights against the Warriors.
He had two hits and drove in two runs. Dillon Shelton had two hits as he and Cadin Tullock each added two runs.
University High 8, North Greene 3
The Bucs got off to a fast start with four runs in the first inning to down the Huskies.
Cooper Stevenson went 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Drew Finney was 2-for-3 and drove in two. Stevenson pitched the first four innings before Knox Poston gave up three hits in three innings of relief.
Damian Burns and Seth Charlton each had two hits to lead North Greene.
Hampton 12, Tri-Cities Christian 2, game 1 Hampton 12, Tri-Cities Christian 0, game 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Johnny Greenwell was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Tuff Robinson ended with two hits, two RBIs and two runs in the opening game victory.
Jaden Kuhn had two hits, Elisha Henson drove in two runs and Brody Hicks had a solo home run.
Chance Point scored three times and drove in three runs in the nightcap. He went over 100 hits, 100 runs and 90 stolen bases for his career. Hicks had two doubles and two RBIs. Kuhn and Henson each had two hits. Hicks totaled six strikeouts in a two-hit shutout.
Providence Academy 17, King’s Academy 11
SEYMOUR — Nathan Eisfelder homered twice, had three hits, four RBIs as the Knights outslugged the Lions.
Caleb Cross added a home run, three hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Aidan Sproles also homered twice and drove in three runs.
Manny Leslie totaled a 3-for-4 effort with a home run, three RBIs and three runs in the nine-hole. Levi Hooven added a solo home run.
SOFTBALL Dobyns-Bennett 6, West Ridge 2
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Indians hit four home runs in the win over the Lady Wolves.
Payton Moore had a two-run home run, while Hannah Frye, Haley Porter and Julianne Tipton each had solo shots. Tipton struck out 13 batters, gave up two hits and no earned runs.
Madison Chapman and Camille Nottingham had the only hits for West Ridge.
Daniel Boone 14, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Kyleigh Bacon crushed the ball going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. The Lady’Blazers piled up 16 hits overall as Maci Masters was 3-for- with a double and three RBIs. Riley Croley was 2-for-4 and also drove in three runs. Josie Jenkins had two hits, while Ava Saul scattered five hits over five innings.
Zetta Smith had three hits to lead the Lady Falcons.
David Crockett 17, West Greene 0
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Pioneers had 17 hits by 12 different players, led by Bailey Dugger’s 3-for-3 effort with two RBIs. Brylee Tullock, Megan Davis and Julie Maupin each had two hits. Eva Marler and Autumn Wynn each drove in two runs.
Cara Wilson and Natalie Dunbar combined on the five-inning, two-hit shutout.
Hampton 7, Tri-Cities Christian 2
HAMPTON — Abby Willis and Ryleigh Nickles were productive at the top of the lineup with two hits each to lead the Lady Bulldogs over the Eagles. Rachel Fair doubled and scored two runs, while Cheyenne Fair and Briley Davis teamed in the circle for the win.