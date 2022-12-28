basketball clip art

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup.

Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned three 3-pointers in an 11-point effort.

