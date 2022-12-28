DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Knocking down a dozen 3-point shots, Science Hill upended Daytona Beach school Seabreeze 63-49 on Wednesday in a Sunshine Classic losers’ bracket matchup.
Going 5 of 7 from the field, Daniel Nerren totaled 12 points and five rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Oliver Peterson canned three 3-pointers in an 11-point effort.
Brady Lawson, Mason Wood and Jaysahn Swartz each contributed eight points to the victory. Lawson also accounted for six rebounds while Wood finished with four assists.
Noah Ratliff and Luke Guimond were good for six boards apiece as Science Hill out-rebounded Seabreeze 39-23.
University High 60, St. John’s Christian, S.C. 33
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Bucs’ balanced attack proved too much with Brady Weems scoring a game-high 14 points. Drew Finney was next with 13 points, followed by Andrew Cole with 12 and A.J. Murphy nine.
Brock Ray, a 7-foot center, led the Cavaliers with 10 points.
Wesley Christian, Ky. 77, Daniel Boone 60
BELFRY, Ky. — Jalen Spencer was right on target from distance with 10 goals from 3-point range in a 36-point effort. Feder Pertroi finished with a dozen for the Circuit Riders and Andre Skelton had 11 for the private school from Allen, Kentucky.
Jamar Livingston posted a game-high 38 points for the Trailblazers. Peyton Long ended with eight points and Henry Hamlin hauled in 12 rebounds.
Hampton 78, Lenoir City 59
MARYVILLE — With Cadon Buckles harvesting 30 points and Michael Anspaugh producing 21 points, six assists and a half-dozen steals, the Bulldogs bounced back nicely from their Renasant Bank tournament loss to Oak Ridge.
Hampton shot a sizzling 62.3 percent (33 of 53) from the field with Anspaugh going 10 of 12 and Buckles 13 of 18. Hayden Campbell took seven shots, sinking four in a 14-point showing. Dylan Trivett grabbed six rebounds while Buckles totaled a trio of thefts.
The Bulldogs play in Thursday’s fifth-place game, which starts at 2:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Providence Academy 66, Sullivan East 57
A combined 52 points from Kinley Painter and Addie Wilhoit catapulted the Lady Knights to victory.
Painter closed with a 28-point effort while Wilhoit chimed in with 24.
Jenna Hare had 26 points, including four treys, for the Lady Patriots, who led 34-31 at intermission. Providence outscored East 18-6 in the third period.
Elizabethton 60, Pikeville, Ky 56 (OT)
GREENEVILLE — Lina Lyon fired in 21 points, collecting four of the seven the Lady Cyclones scored in overtime at the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic.
Olivia Holly and Renna Lane accumulated 11 points apiece for Elizabethton (10-3), which got 10 from Marlee Mathena.
Reiley Whitson canned an overtime 3-pointer to help the Lady Cyclones come away with the hard-earned victory.
Pikeville was headed by Leighan Jackson with 20 points.
Spring Valley, W.Va. 68, Dobyns-Bennett 60
MARYVILLE — The Lady Timberwolves proved to be a tough matchup behind 22 points for Allie Daniels and 18 points from Hallie Bailey.
Dria Parker and Brooklyn Ellis added 13 and 11, respectively, for the West Virginia team.
Hannah Frye cooked up a game-high 26 points for the Lady Indians. Caroline Hill and Allison Salyer also reached double figures, recording 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Daniel Boone 71, Pigeon Forge 43
KNOXVILLE — Andrea Flores netted 19 points as the Lady ’Blazers tamed the Lady Tigers.
Lillie Walters finished with 12 points and six assists. Kyleigh Bacon had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Josie Jenkins also scored 11 points.
Bacon had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Boone’s 56-49 loss to Karns on Tuesday. Flores scored nine points, while Kylie Beach and Kaylee Cox each grabbed seven rebounds.
Fannin County, Ga. 52, Unicoi County 48
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Lady Rebels edged Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Hoops Tournament foe Unicoi behind 15-point efforts by Courtney Davis and Reigan O’Neal.
Faith Bennett and Allie Lingerfelt led a balanced Lady Blue Devils attack with 11 points apiece. Jocelyn Metcalf was right behind with 10 points and Olivia Bailey totaled nine.
North Bullitt, Ky. 49, Tennessee High 37
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Emily Thorpe pitched in 20 points for North Bullitt, which seized command of this Sunshine Classic contest with a 17-2 third quarter.
Thorpe connected for five 3-pointers. AshLee Blair turned in a 12-point showing for the winners, who led 27-21 at intermission.
The Lady Vikings got 18 rebounds from Janell Tabor. Kendall Cross was the team’s top scorer with seven points.