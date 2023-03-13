BLOUNTVILLE — It took some sacrifice for Science Hill to open the baseball season with a 3-2 Big 5 Conference road win at West Ridge.
Nate Stoots hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jake Bedard in the sixth inning for the game-winning run.
Left-hander Nate Conner went six innings to pick up the win. Reliever Landon Smelser threw the final inning for the save.
Jack Sarginger gave West Ridge a 1-0 lead in the second inning, scoring off a sacrifice fly by Brayden Barr.
The Hilltoppers pulled ahead with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
Stoots was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Jackson Berry followed with a double. Both scored runs as Jet Swartz hit into a fielder’s choice later in the inning.
Drew Hoover got the Wolves tied the game in the bottom of the third. He knocked a triple and was driven home by a Will Harris single.
Hoover, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, suffered the loss despite giving up just three hits, two of them to Berry.
AFTON — Drew Blevins led off the game with a solo home run and provided the Warriors’ final run with a sacrifice fly in the win over the Black Knights.
Happy Valley scored four runs in the sixth inning as Reagan Ensor, Cade Kendall, Nakota Graham and Levi Taylor all crossed the plate.
In addition to his offensive output, Blevins was also the winning pitcher.
GREENEVILLE — Ezra Howard, Dakota Holt and Grayson Holt had two hits apiece in the Longhorns’ loss to the Rebels in game one of a doubleheader.
South Greene scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Dustin Crum went 3-for-4 and Levi Treadway drove in three runs to lead the Rebels.
GREENEVILLE — Kayden Blevins suffered the loss despite giving up one earned run. Brendan Lisenby allowed just two hits to score the victory.
HAMPTON — Emma McClure ended with four runs scored as the Lady Bears routed the Lady Bulldogs. Cassie Fox, Madison Hartline and Emily Maples each scored three.
