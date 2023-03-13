BLOUNTVILLE — It took some sacrifice for Science Hill to open the baseball season with a 3-2 Big 5 Conference road win at West Ridge.

Nate Stoots hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jake Bedard in the sixth inning for the game-winning run.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you