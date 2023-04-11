Spring Sports logo.jpg

BRISTOL — Science Hill won a showdown of Big 5 Conference and Upper Lakes Conference baseball leaders with a 9-4 victory at Tennessee High.

Nate Conner went 4-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored to lead a Hilltopper barrage that included 15 hits overall.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you