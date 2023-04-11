BRISTOL — Science Hill won a showdown of Big 5 Conference and Upper Lakes Conference baseball leaders with a 9-4 victory at Tennessee High.
Nate Conner went 4-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored to lead a Hilltopper barrage that included 15 hits overall.
Major Osbolt finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Hilltoppers, ranked No. 1 in the latest Tennessee Baseball Coaches Class 4A poll, scored five runs over the final two innings.
Jet Swartz drove in two runs, while Landon Smelser and Jackson Berry each had two hits.
Rylan Henard went 3-for-3 to lead the Vikings, ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A poll. Ashton Leonard was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 2
ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Johnson drove in two runs and Kaleb Hambrick scored twice in the Cyclones’ win.
Jack Farris and Brilee Hurley each had two hits, while Bryson Rowland had seven strikeouts in five innings for the win. Connor Edmundson and Steven Meadows each pitched an inning of relief with Meadows getting the save.
The Patriots were led by Jake Witcher and DJ Carrier with two hits each.
Unicoi County 3, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — Valentin Batrez and Tanner Berry had back-to-back RBI singles as Blue Devils scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Falcons. Batrez had three hits as Alex Green scored two of his team’s runs.
Kolby Jones went 6 2/3 innings on the mound with seven strikeouts. Brayden Hendrickson pitched three scoreless innings for the win.
Isaiah Bowery and Connor Haynes each had three hits to lead Volunteer. Colby Lawson got the start, while Peyton Steele was tagged with the loss despite giving up just four hits over seven innings.
South Greene 14, Happy Valley 4
ELIZABETHTON — A disastrous sixth inning sank the Warriors against the Rebels.
Pedro Colunga had three hits to lead Happy Valley at the plate. Tucker Shoun and Gabe McDougald each contributed two.
West Greene 6, Johnson Co. 4 West Greene 5, Johnson Co. 4
MOSHEIM — The Buffaloes rallied with three runs in the sixth to win the opener. Jhonen Bath had three hits and Austin Wampler drove in two runs.
Isaiah Krupsky had two hits and Chris Wilson finished with two hits and two RBIs for Johnson County.
Mason McCamey and Bath each had two hits for West Greene in the nightcap. Krupsky was 2-for-3 and scored twice to top the Longhorns.
Unaka 8, Hampton 4 Hampton 11, Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Rangers jumped out to an early lead to get the win over the Bulldogs in the first game of the twinbill.
Brayden Powell and Logan Lewis each finished with three hits and three runs. Lewis scattered seven hits over six innings.
Jaycob Nidiffer and Rylan Crabtree each had two RBIs.
Elisha Henson drove in two runs to lead Hampton.
The Bulldogs rolled in the nightcap as Brody Hicks drove in two runs. Jaden Kuhn had two hits, including a triple, and Noah Nichols also finished with two hits. Josh Whitson struck out seven in the five-inning victory.
CAK 5, Providence Academy 4
KNOXVILLE — Nathan Eisfelder had two hits and drove in two runs for the Knights in the tough loss to the Warriors. Tyner Simpson also had two hits, while Caleb Cross scored two runs.
Grainger 11, Cherokee 4
ROGERSVILLE — Brady Smith went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Grizzlies over the Chiefs. Brayden Christian had three hits and scored four runs, while Braylnn Sell ended with three RBIs.
Cole Putnal paced Cherokee, going 3-for-3. Aidan Webb finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 10 Dobyns-Bennett 0
Kyleigh Bacon’s grand slam in the fourth inning highlighted the Lady Trailblazers’ mercy-rule win over the Lady Indians.
Bacon was 2-for-2 on the day, while Riley Croley finished 3-for-3 with two runs. Ava Saul finished with two hits.
Kayleigh Quesinberry had a two-hit shutout. She also put the ball in play in the bottom of the fifth to score the final two runs.
Haigan Depew and Hailey Porter had the Lady Indians’ hits.
Morristown East 6 Science Hill 3
Tatyanna Beatty went 2-for-2 to lead the Lady ’Toppers in the loss to the Lady Hurricanes. Brynne Goines, Lora Wilgus and Kaylee Pickering each had two hits.
For Morristown East, it was Kaleah Davis going 3-for-4. Jaycee Hamilton, Zoe Shelley and Kylie Rader all finished with two hits.
West Ridge 6, David Crockett 5
BLOUNTVILLE — Anna Grove had a walk-off double to score Camille Nottingham in the Lady Wolves’ dramatic win.
Nottingham was productive in the nine-hole, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Lily Frazier was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Grove also had two hits. Victoria Browder was the winning pitcher.
Sydney Hodges was 3-for-4 as the lead-off batter to pace the Lady Pioneers. Brylee Tullock had two hits and scored twice. Avery Hope and Lexi Hawkins each had two hits.
Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 7
BRISTOL — Lela Byrd and Cheyenne Poiroux had back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift the Lady Cyclones to the win.
Byrd had two hits and drove in three runs overall, while Poiroux and Kenidy Harris each totaled two hits and two RBIs. Maely Ingram and Sadie Williams each had two hits and scored two times.
Maddie Hall homered twice, driving in four runs to lead the Lady Vikings. Macie Strouth went 3-for-4, while Abby Haga had two hits and two runs scored.
Unicoi County 5, Volunteer 4
ERWIN — Skylar Tipton had a walk-off single to score Kendell Hensley in the Lady Devils’ dramatic victory.
Destiny Bridges went 3-for-4, including a home run and triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jala Chandley had two hits and scored twice.
Abby Fisher led Volunteer’s offense with three hits and two runs scored. Haley Russell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Addyson Fisher had 11 strikeouts in the loss.
Sullivan East 3, Johnson Co. 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Katie Botts had two hits and drove in two runs as the Lady Patriots downed the Lady Longhorns.
Keelye Fields and Botts combined to scatter seven hits as Fields scored the win and Botts got the save.
Lexie Proffitt and Harley Potter each had two hits for Johnson County.
South Greene 8, Happy Valley 5
ELIZABETHTON — Katie Willett and Paisley Brobeck each finished 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Lady Rebels over the Lady Warriors.
Unaka 16, Hampton 0 Unaka 9, Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Trinity Bowers got the start in both games as she and Gracie Stout combined on the shutout in the opener. Kylie Blevins had an inside-the-park home run.
Trinity Bowers and Kimberly Proffitt combined for a no-hitter in the nightcap.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 8 Daniel Boone 1
The Trailblazers took the lead on an early goal, but it was all Indians after that, who enjoyed a 22-9 shot advantage.
Grayson Cunningham netted two goals and Brogan McGhee had one goal and three assists. Gavin Farmer finished with one goal and an assist, while Camden Honaker had a pair of assists.
Griffin Domby, Bryson Broadwater, Grayson Hammond and Lucas Park each had a goal for D-B. Owen Condon had an assist.
Morristown West 3 David Crockett 2
Emmanuel Ruiz scored both of the Pioneers’ goals, who led 2-1 before a late rally from the Trojans.
Diego Silva assisted on one of the goals, while the other was a solo goal.
Alan Galvin finished with 13 saves.
CAK 5, Providence Academy 1
John Ingram scored the only goal for the Knights off an assist from Cage Merkel. Providence goalkeeper Andrew Cunningham totaled eight saves.