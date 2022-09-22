Science Hill wrapped up the Big 5 Conference volleyball regular-season title with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Daniel Boone on Thursday night at Bobby Snyder Gym.

Autumn Holmes paced the Lady ‘Topper attack with 18 kills and eight digs. Addi Stables added to the dominating front line with 13 kills. Molly Williams had a team-best 19 digs and Meaghan Kanady came through with 11 digs and 13 assists.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

