Science Hill wrapped up the Big 5 Conference volleyball regular-season title with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Daniel Boone on Thursday night at Bobby Snyder Gym.
Autumn Holmes paced the Lady ‘Topper attack with 18 kills and eight digs. Addi Stables added to the dominating front line with 13 kills. Molly Williams had a team-best 19 digs and Meaghan Kanady came through with 11 digs and 13 assists.
Ella Neal dished out 23 assists.
Daniel Boone was paced by Kyleigh Bacon with 10 kills. Addison Dietz finished with 23 assists, Allie Davis ended with 14 digs and Abbie Huff totaled 11 for the Lady ’Blazers.
West Ridge 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Two days after beating Science Hill, the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Indians to tie for second in the Big 5 Conference.
Rylee Haynie was the leader at the net with 13 kills and three blocks. Casey Wampler finished with 12 kills and 15 digs, while Madison Haynie had 11 kills.
Faith Wilson had 45 assists, while Casey Wampler and Laynie Jordan each had 15 digs. Kari Wilson was on their heels with 14 digs.
Elizabethton 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Zoe Proffitt totaled six kills and Jayci Bowers served four aces as the Lady Cyclones romped to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 win over the Lady Longhorns.
Bowers also had 19 assists and eight digs. Gracie Kirsch led with 15 digs, followed by Ainsley Wampler with 13 and Bailee VanHuss with 12.
Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — The Lady Vikings wrapped up a second straight undefeated run through the Three Rivers Conference with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 sweep. Madison Blair had eight kills and eight digs. Sydnee Pendland picked up 15 digs and Sophie Meade finished with 13 digs. Bree Adams passed out 11 assists.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 1
BLUFF CITY — Outside hitter Hannah Hodge was scored with 18 kills and 25 digs as the Lady Patriots took a 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18 win over the Lady Falcons.
Maddie Woomer had 10 kills, while Kylie Hurley was credited with a team-best 30 digs. Kyndi Hodge had 36 assists and 24 digs, and Carly Bradford had 13 digs.
For Volunteer, Veda Barton finished with 17 digs, 15 kills and four blocks. Jaycee Cassidy tallied nine kills and 14 digs, while Alisha Lindsey also had 14 digs. Sydney Cloud led the team with 24 assists.
SOCCER
Daniel Boone 9, David Crockett 0
Kassie Estep had a hat trick and assisted Shyra Phan on another goal as the Lady ’Blazers rolled to the mercy-rule victory.
Sadie Honeycutt scored two goals, while Cassidy Church had a goal and an assist. Anne-Claire Elliott and Keaton Stork had Boone’s other goals.
Dobyns-Bennett 9, West Ridge 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Flanary scored four goals and added an assist in the Lady Indians’ rout.
London Taylor scored the second of her goals in the 53rd minute for an early end. She also had two assists. Carlee Cradic totaled two goals and an assist. Maggie Fleming notched a goal and Mia McLain added an assist.
Tennessee High 2, Jefferson County 1
BRISTOL — Lana Lavinder scored both goals as the Lady Vikings built a 2-0 lead and held on against the Lady Patriots. Goalkeeper Bridget Flaherty finished with 13 saves.
University High 9, Unicoi County 0
Carmen Ellis was a scoring machine with five goals to lead the Lady Bucs to the mercy-rule win.
Amia Dixon finished with two goals, while Clara Lipscomb and Blake Johnson had the other scores.
Morristown West 1, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Taylor Castle had the Falcons’ goal as they finished with multiple opportunities to score in the final 10 minutes.
Elana Horne had a big night in goal with 15 saves.
Providence Academy 3, Grace Christian 1
Lali Lemmon netted two goals, while Kolbi Williams had a goal and an assist in the Lady Knights’ win. Goalkeeper Caydee Hogan finished with 16 saves.