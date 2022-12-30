basketball clip art

BOONE, N.C. — Graham Reece knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to Johnson County to a 79-46 victory over Forbush, N.C., during Friday’s play in the High Country Holiday Classic.

Skylar Lawson added 17 points for the Longhorns and Dalton Robinson 13.

