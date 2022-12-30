BOONE, N.C. — Graham Reece knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to Johnson County to a 79-46 victory over Forbush, N.C., during Friday’s play in the High Country Holiday Classic.
Skylar Lawson added 17 points for the Longhorns and Dalton Robinson 13.
Brandon Beam led Forbush with 13 while Gavin Mains scored 10.
Johnson County dropped a 59-57 decision to Ashe County, N.C., on Wednesday night.
Fairdale, Ky. 60, Science Hill 46
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brady Lawson scored 12 points and Noah Ratliff had 10 in a losing effort at the Sunshine Classic.
Drew O’Daniel sank three of his four 3-point attempts for a nine-point showing.
Davonte Trusty led Science Hill with eight rebounds, three locked shots and three steals. The Hilltoppers converted just two of its 10 free-throw attempts. Jaysahn Swartz and Luke Guimond each had four assists.
Dalton Hicks led the Kentucky team with 14 points. Joe Hurt and Jacob Tucker each scored 11 points, while Damon Howard ended with 10.
Floyd Central, Ky. 53, Daniel Boone 51
BELFRY, Ky. — The Jaguars won on a layup at the buzzer after Boone missed a potential game-winning shot.
Ronnie Sammons led Floyd Central with 14 points. Braden Moore accounted for 11 for the Jags and Dawson Moore provided 10.
Jamar Livingston continued his early-season scoring spree with 28 points for Boone. Peyton Long hit four from long range to score 14.
KACHEA 67, Castlewood, Va. 50
CASTLEWOOD, Va. — A balanced offense paced by Bo Beach’s 13 points got the job done for the Wildcats.
Grant Thompson and Luke Cercone contributed 10 points apiece. KACHEA outscored Castlewood 15-4 in the opening quarter.
The Blue Devils’ high man was Cayden Dishman, who cut loose for 27 points.
GIRLS
Seffner Christian, Fla. 63, David Crockett 52
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Lady Crusaders jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead and maintained their advantage in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
Seffner was spearheaded by Nini Davenport’s 16-point effort. Nicole Carreno totaled nine points and 13 rebounds, while Miranda Knox also scored nine.
Brylee Tullock topped David Crockett with 23 points. Aaliyah Story doubled up with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Lacey Byrd contributed eight points and 10 rebounds. Bella Ferguson distributed 14 assists.
Unaka 58, Rockwood 42
HARRIMAN — Lyndie Ramsey hit the 40-point mark as the Lady Rangers stopped the Lady Tigers.
Ramsey drained 15 of her 17 foul shots. Unaka got it done on the defensive end with a decisive 15-2 second quarter.
Kaylee Davidson led Rockwood with 12 points and Braylyn Davidson scored 10.
Gate City, Va. 48, Cloudland 44 (2OT)
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Lexi Ervin tallied 15 points, including four crucial free throws, as the Lady Devils pulled out a two-overtime victory.
Jaydyn Carrico netted nine points while Addie Gibson, Makayla Bays and Braylin Steele each totaled eight.
Cloudland’s Izabella Christman was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Kendall Birchfield hit three 3-point goals to finish with nine.