ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton girls jumped out to a 14-point lead at the end of one quarter and went on to score a 59-46 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night at Treadway Gymnasium.Point guard Lina Lyon paced the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Renna Lane was on her teammate's heels with 18 points. Olivia Holly came through with nine points.Caroline Hill was the Lady Indians' top scorer with 18 points. Hannah Frye also reached double figures, logging 10.Cloudland 40 Happy Valley 28ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders held the Warriors to 12 first-half points on their way to a defensive victory.Makenzie Street made three shots behind the arc to end with nine points. Ella Benfield had seven points and four Cloudland players finished with six apiece.Kadie Bailey was Happy Valley's leading scorer with 11 points. Marcida Moore ended her night with eight.South Greene 79, Unaka 53ELIZABETHTON — Haley Brooks led four Lady Rebels in double figures in with 21 points.Kortni Bailey scored 13 points with Haley Susong right behind with 12 and Jordyn Roderick netting 11.Lyndie Ramsey posted a game-high 35 points in the loss for the Lady Rangers.Providence Academy 58, Lakeway Christian 47 MORRISTOWN — Kinley Painter netted 21 points to lead the Lady Knights to the road win.Addie Wilhoit and Taylor Price found the range outside and ended with 19 and 16 points, respectively for the winners.BOYS Cloudland 35 Happy Valley 32ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Highlanders overcame a slow start with just a single point in the first quarter to rally past the Warriors.Eli Morgan netted nine points and Jacob Street scored seven to lead Cloudland. Dakota Grindstaff knocked down three shots behind the arc to lead Happy Valley with nine.South Greene 57 Unaka 46ELIZABETHTON — Cooper Kelley tallied 15 points to lead the Rebels to a win on the road.Jase Roderick contributed 11 points while Hunter Toth and TJ Buckner each scored nine.Joe-Z Blamo scored 13 points and Marcus Shomaker 12 to lead Unaka.Providence Academy 71, Lakeway Christian 54MORRISTOWN — The Knights turned back the Lions as Sam McAllister finished with 17 points.Nathan Blye accounted for 11 points and Isaiah Peters-Daniels contributed 10 in the winning effort.