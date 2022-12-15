Basketball logo.jpg

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton girls jumped out to a 14-point lead at the end of one quarter and went on to score a 59-46 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

Point guard Lina Lyon paced the Lady Cyclones with 19 points. Renna Lane was on her teammate’s heels with 18 points. Olivia Holly came through with nine points.

