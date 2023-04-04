Spring Sports logo.jpg

Kayleigh Quesinberry finished with a no-hitter as Daniel Boone defeated Science Hill 10-0 in Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference softball showdown at Metro-Kiwanis Park.

Quesinberry had three strikeouts and just two walks, trusting the defense behind her.

