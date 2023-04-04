Kayleigh Quesinberry finished with a no-hitter as Daniel Boone defeated Science Hill 10-0 in Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference softball showdown at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
Quesinberry had three strikeouts and just two walks, trusting the defense behind her.
Ava Saul added power at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kyleigh Bacon, Maci Masters, Anna Richardson and Lilly Walters all had two hits.
Daniel Boone accumulated 13 hits overall.
Unicoi County 14, Sullivan East 3
ERWIN — Keri Huskins drove in six runs, including a grand slam in the second inning and a solo home run in the third, to lead the Lady Devils onslaught. Huskins was 3-for-3 on the day.
Kendell Hensley added a solo home run and RBI double. Laurel Osborne had two hits, two RBIs and a trio of runs.
Cami Peterson also had two hits, in addition to getting the win in the circle. Nine of Unicoi’s 13 hits were for extra bases.
Katie Botts drove in two runs and Keelye Fields was 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Patriots.
Gate City, Va. 9, Elizabethton 2
GATE CITY, Va. — The Lady Devils scored four runs in the second inning and three in the fifth to get the best of the Lady Cyclones.
Ada Gillenwater was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. KK Baker had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kenidy Harris was the leader for Elizabethton with two hits.
South Greene 14, Happy Valley 6
GREENEVILLE — Paisley Brobeck was 4-for-5 with four RBIs to lead the Lady Rebels over the Lady Warriors. Keasley Hankins also drove in four runs and Kaylee Whitson scored four times.
Happy Valley was led by Reagan Street with two hits and three RBIs.
North Greene 3, Unaka 1
BAILEYTON — Cambell Gaby struck out eight and scattered five hits over seven innings to lead the Lady Huskies over the Lady Rangers.
Unaka’s Trinity Bowers finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits in the loss. Haley Bailey and Loren Blevins each went 2-for-3.
Cloudland 13, Hampton 2
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Kendall Birchfield was 4-for-4 with a two-run, walk-off home run to end the game in the fifth inning. She had three RBIs overall and also pitched all five innings.
Reagan Blair was 3-for-4 with a home run and Ryan Turbyfill also finished 3-for-4.
BASEBALL
West Ridge 10, David Crockett 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Drew Hoover struck out eight batters over five shutout innings as the Wolves downed the Pioneers in the Big 5 Conference contest.
Hoover helped his cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Jake Fox and Nate Walters had hits for the Pioneers.
Dobyns-Bennett 2, Ft. Dorchester, S.C. 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Cade Maynor pitched six strong innings, holding on at the end with runners on first and second for the Indians’ victory. He finished with six strikeouts against six hits and three walks.
Andrew Reilly led Dobyns-Bennett with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. Will Ritz drove what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning.
Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 3
CHURCH HILL — Andrew Dingus went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Vikings over the Falcons.
Ashton Leonard in the lead-off spot had two hits and scored four times.
Connor Haynes and Gavin Hickernell each had two hits for Volunteer.
Elizabethton 11, Grainger 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones scored eight runs in the fourth inning in the mercy-rule win over the Grizzlies.
Bryson Rowland was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Jackson Buckles ended 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Peyton Johnson allowed just one hit over five innings and had seven strikeouts for the win.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 2
ERWIN — Jonathan Beach hit a RBI double to score Ethan Waters in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Patriots over the Blue Devils. Beach was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Waters scored twice. Corbin Dickenson and Andrew Delph combined for 15 strikeouts.
Tanner Berry was 3-for-5 to lead Unicoi County.
West Greene 7, Happy Valley 6
MOSHEIM — Braden McCamey had four solid relief innings as the Buffaloes held on against the Warriors.
Happy Valley’s Dakota Graham reached base four times and scored twice. Pedro Colunga finished with two hits.
Hampton 11, North Greene 9
HAMPTON — Freshman Jayden Kuhn hit a walk-off, grand slam as the Bulldogs rallied to beat the Huskies.
Kuhn was 2-for-3 with two runs scored to go along with his four RBIs.
Noah Nichols drove in two runs, while Josh Whitson had two hits and scored three runs. Elisha Henson also had two hits.
University High 11, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Garrett Gentry crushed a three-run home run, while Knox Poston and Drew Finney each had two hits in the Bucs’ win over the Rangers.
River Kindle, Jack Harmon and Pete Boynewicz combined on a four-hit shutout.
SOCCER
Science Hill 3, David Crockett 2
Isiah Neal scored all three Science Hill goals as the Hilltoppers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to down the Pioneers.
Lucas Trull, Benji Augustine and Noah Davis had assists as Science Hill took the lead with 10 minutes left.
Diego Silva and Jael Rodriguez scored for Crocket.
Daniel Boone 7, West Ridge 1
Pere Corral netted two goals, while Caleb Mason, Isaac Lizotte, Angel Gongora, Bryon Rojas and Damian Meja each accounted for one in the Trailblazers’ victory.
Kayden Puck scored the Wolves’ lone goal on a free kick.
Elizabethton 3, Tennessee High 0BRISTOL — Riley Vernon scored two goals and Dawson May netted the other one in the Cyclones’ win over the Vikings.
Drake Teague and Will Churchill had assists, while Mason Williams in goal for the shutout.
Unicoi County 4, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Caleb Pelaez booted in two goals in the Blue Devils’ win over the Falcons.
Keilet Rodriguez had a goal and an assist, while Ivan Luquin netted the other goal. Cruz Mora and Jose Lopez had assists with Zeke Campbell in goal for the win.
Cameron Cox scored for Volunteer with Ethan Lukens on the assist.
Greeneville 9, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — The Greene Devils had nine different players score in the win over the Patriots.
West Greene 2, University High 1
MOSHEIM — Nic Horner scored a golden goal in overtime to give the Buffaloes the win over the Bucs.