Providence Academy Tyner Simpson comes over with a pitch for a strike against Northpoint Christian. Simpson ended with a four-hit shutout. Providence Academy pitcher Tyner Simpson reacts after throwing a strikeout to end the Knights' 1-0 victory over Northpoint Christian. Providence Academy's Aiden Sproles waits on a pitch in the Knights' 1-0 win over Northpoint Christian on Wednesday. Tyner Simpson had a four-hit shutout in a complete game as Providence Academy defeated Northpoint Christian 1-0 in the opening game of their TSSAA Division II, Class A sectional.Northpoint, a team out of Southhaven, Mississippi, which competes mainly in Tennessee, won the late game 6-3 to force a game three of the series on Thursday.Rinaldo Matti hit a sacrifice fly to right field score Caleb Cross in the first inning for the game's lone run. Conner McKnatt struck out eight and allowed only three hits in a losing cause for the Trojans. He also doubled in the top of the fourth with no outs, but Northpoint wasn’t able to take advantage.Down 3-1 early in game two, the Knights tied the game with Nathan Eisfelder’s two-run home run over the left field fence in the sixth inning.The Trojans responded with three runs in the bottom frame.Hudson Brown, John Brayden Williams and McKnatt all finished with two hits.Greenback 4, University High 3, game 1University High 6, Greenback 4, game 2BLUFF CITY — Garrett Gentry belted three home runs over two games to lead University High.Cason Workman had a two-run home run and scored twice to lead the Cherokees, who scored on a balk for the winning run in game one.Gentry had a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third to account for all of the Bucs’ runs in the opener.Gentry added another solo home run to give University High the early lead in game two. He scored twice, while Cooper Stevenson had two hits along with a RBI and a run scored.Jack Harmon, Knox Poston, Stevenson and River Kindle combined for the win.SOFTBALLVolunteer 7, Tennessee High 1CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher pitched another great game, giving up two hits and one walk as the Lady Falcons defeated the Lady Vikings for the Region 1-3A championship.Fisher struck out seven and helped her cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate.Veda Barton went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Haley Russell had two hits and scored twice, while Abby Fisher added a final pair of insurance runs with a two-run single.Tennessee High scored its lone run off an error in the top of the sixth inning.SOCCERDobyns-Bennett 3, Morristown East 0KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer had five shots on goal and converted one in the 12th minute off an Owen Condon assist to lead the Indians over the Hurricanes in the Region 1-3A semifinal.Andy Salas had a goal and an assist, while Adrian Calo had the other D-B score. Grayson Hammond had an assist.Ryan True and Grayson Cunningham combined in goal for the clean sheet.Science Hill 3, Morristown West 2MORRISTOWN — Benji Augustine scored all three goals for the Hilltoppers in the Region 1-3A soccer semifinal victory over the Trojans.Foster Childress preserved the victory in goal for Science Hill, which led 1-0 at the half.Unicoi County 3, Grainger 1RUTLEDGE — Emilio Soto provided a hat trick as the Blue Devils defeated the Grizzlies in the Region 1-2A semifinal.He scored two goals on free kicks and one on a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Zeke Campbell finished with 10 saves.Gatlinburg-Pittman 3, University High 0Ashton Abbott and Danny Rojas had shots on goal, but the Bucs failed to convert in the Region 1-A semifinal loss to the Highlanders.Goalkeeper Sam McGee, an East Tennessee State signee, had eight saves. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. 