Tyner Simpson had a four-hit shutout in a complete game as Providence Academy defeated Northpoint Christian 1-0 in the opening game of their TSSAA Division II, Class A sectional.

Northpoint, a team out of Southhaven, Mississippi, which competes mainly in Tennessee, won the late game 6-3 to force a game three of the series on Thursday.

