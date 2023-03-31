Tyner Simpson had a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Providence Academy held on for a 3-2 win at Bearden on Friday afternoon.
Nathan Eisfielder got the start for the Knights and gave up two hits over two scoreless innings. Lucas Belcher pitched the next five, allowing four hits in the win.
University High 11, Morristown East 8
MORRISTOWN — Jack Harmon went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Bucs took down the Hurricanes.
Cooper Stevenson also had a 3-for-4 day with two RBIs and two runs scored. River Kindle had two hits and two RBIs, while Jaxson Williams scored three runs.
Coalfield 10, University High 9
COALFIELD — The Yellow Jackets rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to sting the Bucs.
Luke Treece drove in the winning run on a fielder’s choice.
Andrew Markland was 4-for-4 for University High. Drew Finney had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Pete Boynewicz drove in two runs. Garrett Gentry, Stevenson and Kindle all had two hits and scored twice.
David Crockett 2, Belfry, Ky. 1
CLINTON — Aidan Clark had two hits and scored both of the Pioneers’ runs in the win over the Pirates.
Carson Mosier went 2-for-3 at the plate, in addition to getting the win on the mound. AJ Ford had a productive day at the plate, reaching base three times and driving in the first run.
FCA Flames 11, Johnson County 2
PINEY FLATS — The Flames had six players collect multiple hits in the win over the Longhorns.
Carson Shah, Andrew Joyner, Rylan Jesse, John Melandez, Elijah Johnson and Keith Austin all had two hits.
Cherokee 22, North Greene 6
BAILEYTON — The Chiefs exploded offensively with nine runs in the fourth inning and eight in the sixth to defeat the Huskies.
Cole Putnal led the way, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Aidan Webb and Gage Adkins each drove in three runs and scored twice. Landon Jeffers had two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Brady Leroy, Mason Emery and Keaton Lawson each scored three runs, while Ryan Vigil had two hits and two runs scored.
Adam Weir and Seth Charlton each had two hits for North Greene.
Mitchell County, N.C. 12, Hampton 9
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs fell to the Mountaineers despite more than doubling them in hits.
Jaden Kuhn was 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Noah Nichols, Chance Point and Brody Hicks all finished with two hits.
Dalton Hollifield had two RBIs and scored twice for Mitchell County. Bryson Hodge had two hits and Alex Street drove in two runs.