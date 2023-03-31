Spring Sports logo.jpg

Tyner Simpson had a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Providence Academy held on for a 3-2 win at Bearden on Friday afternoon.

Nathan Eisfielder got the start for the Knights and gave up two hits over two scoreless innings. Lucas Belcher pitched the next five, allowing four hits in the win.

