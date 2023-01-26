Roundup: North Greene again stops UH From staff reports Staff reports Jan 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENEVILLE — It was a tough night for University High as it dropped another one against North Greene.The Bucs led by one at halftime, but couldn’t keep up in the second half of a 51-41 setback to the Huskies in high school basketball Thursday night.North Greene also won the first league matchup in December.Jason Britton scored 31 points as North Greene (14-9 overall) improved to 3-2 in league play. The Bucs (13-7) slipped to 2-3 in Watauga Conference play.Johnson County 70, Cloudland 44MOUNTAIN CITY — Fueled by a Connor Simcox double-double, Johnson County easily turned away Cloudland.Simcox paired 19 points with 10 rebounds and the Longhorns got 11 points from Connor Pierce.The Highlanders were topped by Nick Caraway, who tossed in 14 points. Ryan Sexton added 13. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports GIRLS Cloudland 70, Johnson County 30MOUNTAIN CITY —Izabella Christman and Ella Benfield combined for 42 points to lead the Lady Highlanders.Christman posted a game-high 22 points and Benfield added 20. Ryan Turbyfill hit double figures with 11 for the Lady Highlanders.Brookanna Hutchins was the Lady Longhorns’ top scorer with 12 points followed by Peyton Gentry with 10.North Greene 61, Univ. High 18BAILEYTON — Four Lady Huskies reached double figures in the win.Sonya Wagner, Haley Bailey and Hannah Miller each totaled 12 points while Zoe Sanders added 10. Latest Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mathematics Zoology Sports Games And Toys Baseball Basketball Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR