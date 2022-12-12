hoops logo

University High had four players reach double figures in a 61-43 win over Elizabethton on Monday at Brooks Gym.

A.J. Murphy led the Bucs with 16 points. Pete Boykewicz had a 13-point night, while Andrew Cole and Brady Weems ended with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

