University High had four players reach double figures in a 61-43 win over Elizabethton on Monday at Brooks Gym.
A.J. Murphy led the Bucs with 16 points. Pete Boykewicz had a 13-point night, while Andrew Cole and Brady Weems ended with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Drew Finney added eight to the cause for the Bucs.
Luke Whaley topped the Cyclones in scoring with nine points, and Dalton Mitchell finished with eight.
Volunteer 69 Tri-Cities Christian 52
CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison had a big night for the Falcons, racking up 19 points to lead a foursome of Volunteer players in double-figures.
Cason Christian (17), Andrew Knittel (16) and Bradin Minton (10) helped round out the output from the Falcons.
Abraham Gewelke led the Eagles with 13, and Lofton Looney contributed 10.
Unaka 69, Happy Valley 43
ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey posted a 23-point effort to lead the Rangers to their first win of the season in a romp over the Warriors. Joe-Z Blamo totaled 15 points, Marcus Shomaker was right behind with 14 and Mason Wilson scored 12.
Colby Chausse had 23 of Happy Valley’s points, and James Murray scored 10.
Johnson County 72, Holston (Va.) 42
MOUNTAIN CITY — Connor Simcox poured in 17 to lead the Longhorns’ stampede of the Cavaliers.
Graham Reece and Peyton Pavusek scored a dozen points apiece, while Eli Dickens netted nine.
Layton Henry posted a game-high 22 for Holston.
Hampton 67, South Greene 64
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles kept his early season momentum going as he netted 27 points in a win for his Bulldogs. Hayden Campbell also had a big game for Hampton, scoring 21.
Cooper Kelley led South Greene, scoring 21 points while Jase Roderick had 14.
Girls Jefferson County 68, Volunteer 59
DANDRIDGE — Madi Hawk, a highly touted transfer from Lakeway Christian Academy, poured in 24 to lead the Lady Patriots to victory in non-conference action.
Brooke Satterfield (17) and Kamry Bolin (11) also joined her in double figures.
Kendra Huff led Volunteer with 18 while Veda Barton had 15 and Emmerson Head scored 11.
Tennessee High 51, Rye Cove 20
CLINCHPORT, Va. — Nine different players got in the book for the visiting Lady Vikings in a thumping of interstate opponent Rye Cove.
Kendall Cross led the way with 15 points. Rye Cove was led by Naqula Harless and Gracie Turner, each with seven points.
Unaka 47, Happy Valley 40
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey proved hard to stop with 35 points as the Lady Rangers captured the road win. Jill Faust was next in scoring with six.
Kadie Bailey had 15 points and Cayden Anderson finished with 11 to lead the Lady Warriors.