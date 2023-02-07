ROAN MOUNTAIN — A.J. Murphy notched his 1,000th career point and Brady Weems scored a game-high 16 points as University High captured a 71-50 road win at Cloudland on Tuesday night.
Andrew Cole was second for the Bucs with 14 points and Mason Croley came through with 10 points. Murphy finished with eight.
Ryan Sexton led the home-standing Highlanders with 19 points. Nick Caraway accounted for 11 points and Gage McKinney scored 10.
Tennessee High 63, Volunteer 57
BRISTOL — The Vikings turned back a Falcons rally to clinch the Upper Lakes Conference championship. It’s Tennessee High’s first league crown since the 1978-79 season, the senior year of Tennessee High legend Derrick Hord.
Tennessee High, which hit 24 of 28 free throws, had an 11-point lead before Volunteer sliced the advantage to two. But the Falcons could get no closer.
Brandon Dufore had a game-high 23 points and Creed Musick sounded off for 16. Colin Brown added nine points.
Joltin Harrison was Volunteer’s leading scorer with 22 points and Andrew Knittel finished with 15.
Unicoi County 62, Sullivan East 50
BLUFF CITY — The Blue Devils outscored the Patriots 27-13 over the final period to earn the road win and a share of the Upper Lakes title.
Lucas Slagle and Jackson Simmons each finished with 14 points to lead Unicoi County. Eli Johnson provided 12 points and Grant Hensley had 10 for the Blue Devils.
Drake Fisher netted 21 points to lead Sullivan East, which got 11 points from Jordan Cross and nine from Corbin Laisure.
Johnson County 76, Happy Valley 44
ELIZABETHTON — Connor Simcox led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Longhorns stampeded the Warriors.
Dalton Osborne scored 12, followed by Connor Pierce with 11 and Austin West with nine.
Happy Valley, which stayed close for a half, was led by Dalton Grindstaff with 13 points. Austin Nickels finished with 10 points and Cole Deakins scored nine.
South Greene 85, Unaka 54
GREENEVILLE — The Rebels dispatched the Rangers as Cooper Kelly led the way with 25 points and T.J. Buckner finished with 15.
Unaka was paced by Joe-Z Blamo with 22 points. Landon Ramsey and Mason Wilson each scored 13 points.
Hampton 89, North Greene 61
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles and Hayden Campbell were right on target as the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten in Watauga Valley Conference play.
Buckles hit 10 of 13 shots to finish with 26 points and Campbell was 6 of 7 from the field to end with 15 points. Brody Hicks ended with 11 points, while Dylan Trivett scored nine. Geno Carrico had a team-best nine rebounds.
Jason Britton was the Huskies’ leading scorer with 18 points and Dennis Malone was next up with 15 points.
GIRLS Sullivan East 60, Unicoi County 51
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare found the friendly confines of the Dyer Dome to her liking with a 30-point performance, which included going 13 for 16 at the free-throw line. Kylie Hurley added 10 points for the Lady Patriots.
Jocelyn Metcalf and Olivia Bailey finished with 16 points apiece to lead the Lady Devils. Haley Rush and Faith Bennett each scored eight.
Tennessee High 46, Volunteer 34
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 1-3A tournament as Kendall Cross put together a game of 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Anna Kate Kinch scored 12 points as she and Keeyanah Foote each came up with four steals.
Gracie Lawson and Emilee Malloux were leading scorers for the Lady Falcons with seven points apiece.
Happy Valley 65, Johnson County 52
ELIZABETHTON — Marcida Moore and Kadie Bailey offered a 1-2 punch with 20 points each to lead the Lady Warriors to the league win against the Lady Longhorns. Mailey Guy delivered 13 points for Happy Valley.
Aubree Baird and Brookanna Hutchins were each 15-point scorers for Johnson County. Peyton Gentry was right behind with 13 points.
South Greene 72, Unaka 42
GREENEVILLE — After a close first quarter, the Lady Rebels bolted away the final three in the blowout victory.
Jordyn Roderick led four South Greene players in double figures with 19 points. Ari Hoese scored 12 points, followed by Ryleigh Gregg with 11, Courtney Bailey with 10 and Hailey Brooks with nine.
The Lady Rangers’ Lyndie Ramsey led all scorers with 26 points.
Hampton 61, North Greene 52
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs continued their best season to date behind a 20-point effort from Macy Henry.
Taylor Berry came through with 16 points, followed by Madi McClain with 14 and Linsey Jenkins with eight.
Sonya Wagner totaled 23 points in a losing effort for the Lady Huskies. Grace Buchanan had a dozen points on four 3-point goals and Hannah Miller scored 11.
Cloudland 68, University High 23
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Racing out to a 47-5 halftime lead, the Lady Highlanders cruised to the win against the Lady Bucs.
Izabella Christman scored 21 of her game-high 25 points in the first half for Cloudland. Ella Benfield hit double figures with 10 and Kendall Birchfield scored eight.
Katy Stancil paced University High with eight points.