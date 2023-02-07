Basketball clip art.jpg

ROAN MOUNTAIN — A.J. Murphy notched his 1,000th career point and Brady Weems scored a game-high 16 points as University High captured a 71-50 road win at Cloudland on Tuesday night.

Andrew Cole was second for the Bucs with 14 points and Mason Croley came through with 10 points. Murphy finished with eight.

