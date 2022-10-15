MORRISTOWN — Morristown East got a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford as he ran for 228 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns in a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium.
With the win, the Hurricanes are firmly in the driver’s seat for the league’s final playoff spot. West Ridge allowed 520 rushing yards on 53 attempts and gave up 27 first downs. Morristown East totaled 606 total yards.
Ryan Adams and Cameron Richards both went over 100 yards as well for Morristown East. Adams finished with 129 on 14 carries and a touchdown while Richards went for 163 on 17 carries and one score.
West Ridge quarterback Trey Frazier went 8-of-20 passing with 101 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. The Wolves totaled 339 yards.
Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6
ELIZABETHTON — Topping the 100-yard rushing mark, Nate Stephens galloped for four touchdowns. Cade Russell added a pair of scores on the ground.
Bradley Cannon and Luke Whaley also contributed to the onslaught with a rushing TD apiece. Furthermore, Russell intercepted a pass.
West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23
MOSHEIM — With 8:31 left in the game, West Greene kicker Kallie Nagel nailed a 32-yard field goal to put the Buffaloes ahead for good.
The Blue Devils trailed 21-10 at halftime, but consecutive touchdowns by Nehemiah Edwards put Unicoi County back ahead with 3:09 left in the third. The extra point on the last Erwin touchdown, however, was blocked.
Edwards finished with 188 yards on 37 attempts and two touchdowns. Quarterback Ty Engle was 7 of 16 for 128 with one touchdown.
West Greene’s Jaden Gregg accounted for 287 yards of offense and three total touchdowns. Gregg logged 14 carries for 234 yards with a pair of scores. As a passer, he totaled 53 yards and hit Hunter Gregg for a TD.
Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8
HAMPTON — The scoring effort was spread evenly for the Bulldogs as Chance Point scored on two receiving touchdowns from Dylan Trivett. Trivett also had a rushing score.
Levi Lunsford accounted for one rushing score and 150 yards on the ground.
Luke Belcher had a receiving touchdown from Domenic Burleson, who also had a rushing score. Weston Hicks also got in the end zone for the ’Dogs late in the contest.
Unaka 64, Cosby 0
ELIZABETHTON — In a single-game scoring record, the Rangers got five total touchdowns from senior Landon Ramsey. Three were on the ground and two were through the air while accounting for 283 total yards.
Unaka bested the previous record set in 2021 in a 62-20 win over Jellico.
T.J. Thomas had a pair of rushing scores while Jamol Blamo and Ryan Peters each had a touchdown on the ground.
Joe-Z Blamo caught five passes for 114 yards and a pair of TDs.
Cloudland 38, Jellico 12
JELLICO — Gage McKinney’s 228-yard, 4-touchdown effort on the ground put the Highlanders over the top in a critical Region 1-1A win over the Blue Devils. McKinney also accounted for seven tackles on defense.
Kyle Birchfield was big on defense for Cloudland, racking up 13 tackles while Auston Caraway notched 12.
The Highlanders locked up a share of the region title and a No. 1 playoff seed.
Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7
KINGSPORT — The Indians got rolling with Peyton Franklin’s 11-yard touchdown run, then scored on three consecutive interception returns.
Jonavan Gillespie picked off a pass and raced 41 yards to paydirt before Branson Carswell’s INT led to a 19-yard runback. Gillespie then struck again, scoring on a 12-yard return.