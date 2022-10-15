MORRISTOWN — Morristown East got a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford as he ran for 228 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns in a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium.

With the win, the Hurricanes are firmly in the driver’s seat for the league’s final playoff spot. West Ridge allowed 520 rushing yards on 53 attempts and gave up 27 first downs. Morristown East totaled 606 total yards.

