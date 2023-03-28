Maci Masters homered twice and was intentionally walked twice, once with bases loaded, to lead Daniel Boone to a 13-2 victory over David Crockett in Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference softball showdown.

Masters, a senior third baseman, finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Those were her seventh and eighth home runs of the season.

