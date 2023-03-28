Maci Masters homered twice and was intentionally walked twice, once with bases loaded, to lead Daniel Boone to a 13-2 victory over David Crockett in Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference softball showdown.
Masters, a senior third baseman, finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Those were her seventh and eighth home runs of the season.
“I just went deep in the count and waited on my pitch,” Masters said about her first monster home run. “Then we I came up to bat with the bases loaded and they decided to walk me — I was a little shocked. I wanted to hit again and was a little disappointed, but I understand.”
Ava Saul added to the big output by going 3-for-4, including a two-run triple. Korie Thompson contributed a 2-for-2 day with three runs batted in. Kyleigh Quesinberry picked up the win, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings.
“We try to space our lineup now where our girls are really putting the ball in play,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “That’s back-to-back games where our pitchers have had really good outings. They’re attacking the (strike) zone and the girls are catching the ball behind them. We pride ourselves on that and getting the timely hitting.”
Averi Hope provided a two-run double for both of the Lady Pioneers’ runs.
Tennessee High 7, Unicoi County 3
BRISTOL — Ashley Worley went 3-for-3 including a two-run home run to lead the Lady Vikings over the Lady Devils. Abby Haga added a solo home run and drove in two runs. Kaylie Hughes and Katy Granger each had two hits.
Rylee Fields picked the win in a complete game with eight hits and seven strikeouts. Unicoi County lead-off Destiny Bridges was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Kendell Hensley provided a two-run homer and Cami Peterson had two hits.
Elizabethton 11 North Daviess (Ind.) 5
MURFREESBORO — Kenidy Harris had three hits, including a home run and double, and drove in four runs to lead the Lady Cyclones to a win over the Indiana-based Cougars.
Ember Jensen had three hits and scored three runs. Emma O’Quinn finished with two hits and two RBIs. Lela Byrd, Sadie Williams and Hannah Morgan each collected two hits. Lilly McDuffie went the distance to pick up the win.
Unaka 11, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Trinity Bowers had nine strikeouts in a three-hit shutout. She drove in three runs on the offensive side for the Lady Rangers.
Jill Faust was 3-for-3, while Lyndie Ramsey and Matilda Salyer had two hits apiece. All three of them finished with two runs scored. Three players each had one hit for the Lady Warriors.
BASEBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 10, West Ridge 4
BLOUNTVILLE — Tanner Kilgore crushed a two-run home run and Tegan Begley had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Indians over the Wolves.
Mason Kerkoff finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Will Ritz had two hits and scored twice. Cade Maynor went the distance with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
Drew Hoover, Wade Witcher and Brayden Barr each had two hits for West Ridge. Carson Tate fell behind early in the loss before giving way to Carter Gibson, who threw the final 5 2/3 innings.
Daniel Boone 5, Jefferson County 0
DANDRIDGE — Aiden Roller pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts over seven innings. Brogan Jones was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Chandler Justice drove in two runs and scored twice.
Sullivan East 3, Tennessee High 2
BRISTOL — Nic Gobble scored the winning run on a passed ball as the Patriots downed the Vikings.
Corbin Dickenson threw a gem with 12 strikeouts and Jake Witcher led Sullivan East offensively, going 3-for-4. Tyson Mitchell also had three hits.
Evan Mutter had a solo shot and scored both of the Vikings’ runs. Rylan Henard went the distance in the loss.
Elizabethton 4, Unicoi County 1
ERWIN — Rhett Slagle and Steven Meadows combined to throw nine strikeouts and give up five hits in the Cyclones’ win over the Blue Devils.
Kaleb Hambrick and Steven Meadows each finished 2-for-4 at the plate and Hayden Nave smashed a solo home run.
Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones combined for 12 strikeouts on the Unicoi County side. Slagle drove in the Devils’ only run.
North Greene 6, Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — In a game that went extra innings, the Huskies broke free with five runs in the eighth.
Adam Weir had a two-run double to give the Huskies the lead. Damian Burns sent a fly ball to center field to score the next two runs. Tanner Sexton recorded 16 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.
Landon Ramsey countered with 11 strikeouts for the Rangers over seven innings. Joe-Z Blamo and Brayden Powell each had two hits.
University High 13, Hampton 3
Garrett Gentry had a three-run, inside-the-park home run as the Bucs won by double digits over the Bulldogs for a second straight day.
Drew Finney had three hits, including two doubles, and scored four runs. Jack Harmon was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Cage Markland and Knox Poston each had two hits.
Harmon was the winning pitcher. Chance Point scored two of Hampton’s three runs.
Greeneville 8, Cherokee 1
GREENEVILLE — Kobe Mundy belted a home run and a double to drive in two runs. He also scored twice in the Greene Devils’ win over the Chiefs.
Corbin Cannon accounted for two RBIs of his own. Parker Shipley had 10 strikeouts over five innings in the win, then Will Harmon struck out three in two innings of relief.
Aidan Webb was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Cherokee.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 2, David Crockett 1
Lucas Park scored off a free kick with less than 10 minutes left as the Indians rallied past the Pioneers.
Grayson Cunningham netted the other goal off an assist from Will Arrowood. D-B enjoyed an 18-5 shot advantage with nine by Cunningham. The Indians also held a 9-4 advantage in corners.
Ryan True was in goal for the win.
The Pioneers scored early in the second half as Jael Rodriguez volleyed it into the post for a 1-0 lead. Alex Galvin totaled double-digit saves.
Science Hill 5, Daniel Boone 0
Lucas Trull scored on a penalty kick and had an assist in the Hilltoppers’ victory over the Trailblazers.
Benji Augustine, Samuel Moody, Palmer Kind and Mikel Muingbeh each netted a goal. Dani El Minaouu provided two assists and Jacob Baker had one.
Mountain Mission, Va. 6, West Ridge 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Carson Whisnant and Ethan Branch scored goals for the Wolves against the Grundy-based team. Kendall Burton assisted on both goals.
Unicoi County 9, Cosby 0
ERWIN — Victor Luquin scored a hat trick and Ivan Luquin had multiple assists as the Blue Devils scorched the Eagles.
Zeke Campbell played one half in goal and then scored two goals on offense. Cruz Mora, Caleb Pelaez, Keilet Rodriguez and Miguel Duenas accounted for the other Unicoi County goals.
Esteban Mendoza preserved the shutout in the second half.
Concord Christian 4 Providence Academy 1
John Ingram scored an unassisted goal for the Knights’ lone score.