BELFRY, Ky. — Jamar Livingston scored 35 points to reach 2,000 points for his career in Daniel Boone’s 58-45 loss to Magoffin County, Kentucky in the Mountain School Boy Classic.
Livingston, who played two seasons at Science Hill and one at Tri-Cities Christian, reached the 2,000-point mark with a free throw in the first quarter.
The Hornets featured a more balanced attack led by Zane Whitaker with 16 points.
Grayson Whitaker and Adam Barnett each finished with 13 points. Ben Lafferty ended with 11 points.
Cambridge, Ga. 58, David Crockett 55
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Bears pulled ahead on a fade-away, 3-point shot with seven seconds left and the Pioneers missed a game-tying, 3-pointer in overtime.
Jacob Arnold paced Crockett with 13 points and Colin Beason was next up with 12 points. Drake Shingledecker also reached double digits with 10 points.
Unaka 60, Coalfield 36
HARRIMAN — Landon Ramsey provided the offense with 19 points and the Rangers used a smothering defense to down the Yellow Jackets.
Joe-Z Blamo came through with 16 points for Unaka and Johnny Douglas scored nine.
Brayden Burgess led Coalfield in scoring with nine.
Farragut 75, Hampton 55
MARYVILLE — Aiden Vanacker hit eight shots from 3-point range for a game-high 27 points and younger brother Dominic came through with 17 as the Admirals got the best of the Bulldogs.
Farragut made 14 treys overall.
Cadon Buckles had 21 points and four assists to lead Hampton. Hayden Campbell finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Chance Point ended with six rebounds and four assists,
York Institute 68, Unicoi County 62
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Dragons had more firepower than the Blue Devils in the overtime period of Wednesday’s late game at the Innisfree Hotels Blowout.
Heath Wattenbarger led the Jamestown bunch with 23 points and Bryson Bilbrey contributed 16.
Grant Hensley led Unicoi County with 24 points. Jackson Simmons netted 16 points with nine points for Eli Johnson and eight for Lucas Slagle.
West Ridge 72, Knox Carter 69
STRAWBERRY PLAINS—Fighting off the home-standing Hornets down the stretch, West Ridge advanced to the Carter Christmas Classic championship game on Wednesday night.
Led by Avery Horne with 19 points, five of the eight players who saw action for the Wolves hit double figures. Wade Witcher tossed in 13 points and Dawson Arnold 11 with Will Harris and Trey Frazier each contributing 10.
The Wolves outscored Carter 40-21 in the middle quarters, building a 56-37 advantage.
Converting four 3-pointers, Zane Brown amassed 18 points for the Hornets. Gage Hutchison scored 15 and Nick Ellis 13.
GIRLS
Cambridge, Ga. 64, Science Hill 34
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jordynn Dudley scored 24 points and the Lady Bears outscored the Lady ’Toppers 15-2 in the final quarter at the Sunshine Classic.
Grace Barrett and Raygen Lewis each scored 14 points for the athletic Georgia team.
Kathryne Patton paced Science Hill with 10 points. Lexi Green and Clara Crowe each scored eight. The Lady ’Toppers will play Pulaski, Ky., in Friday’s consolation game.
Farragut 42, Dobyns-Bennett 36
MARYVILLE — The Lady Admirals outscored the Lady Indians 7-2 in a defensive-minded fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
KJ McNealy downed a dozen points for Farragut, while Lily Mullins and Lucy Beck each scored eight.
Caroline Hill and Hannah Frye each had 10 points to pace Dobyns-Bennett. Freshman Carlee Cradic scored eight points.
Daniel Boone 55, South-Doyle 30
STRAWBERRY PLAINS — Kyleigh Bacon tallied 14 points, four assists and three steals as the Lady ’Blazers rolled. Kylie Beach was the other double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Kaylee Cox grabbed seven rebounds and Andrea Flores had six steals.
Cloey Wade scored 13 of the Cherokees’ 30 points.
Boca Raton, Fla. 59, David Crockett 57
TAMPA, Fla. — Brylee Tullock tallied 27 points, while Lacey Byrd finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, but the Lady Pioneers came up just short against the Lady Bobcats on Wednesday night.
Bella Ferguson dished out 13 assists, while Aaliyah Story totaled nine points and nine rebounds.
Courtney Lowe led Boca Raton with 21 points and Tatyana Comprise-Pickney scored 10.
Tennessee High 56, Atlantic, Fla. 7
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — All 11 Lady Vikings who played scored, led by Anna Kate Kinch with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Kendall Cross scored 10 points and had seven steals. Keeyanah Foote had eight points and Janell Tabor collected seven rebounds. Tennessee High outscored Atlantic 41-2 in the first half.
Unicoi County 58, Gulf Breeze, Fla. 42
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Lady Devils had plenty of Faith to finish their Florida tournament strong with a win over the hometown Dolphins.
Faith Bennett had a team-high 17 points and Olivia Bailey was next with 16 in Unicoi County’s victory. Jocelyn Metcalf netted nine points.
Lila Jacobs scored 19 points for Gulf Breeze.
Hampton 74, Cosby 44
HAMPTON — Three players finished with double-doubles as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-0 on the season and won their own Chick-Fil-A tournament.
Macy McClain led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Berry posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Linsey Jenkins finished with 14 points and a monster defensive effort with 11 steals.
Volunteer 88, Johnson County 38
HAMPTON — Veda Barton led five Lady Falcons in double figures with 19 points in the Chick-Fil-A consolation win over the Lady Longhorns.
Ava Jackson was next with 14 points, followed by Emmerson Head with 13, Jacie Bagley with 12 and Emilee Mailloux with 10.
Johnson County’s leading scorer was Brookanna Hutchins with 13 points.
Coalfield 63, Unaka 46
HARRIMAN — Lyndie Ramsey turned up the wick with a 37-point performance, but the Lady Rangers didn’t have enough to hold off the nest of Yellow Jackets.
Alexis Morrison stung Unaka with 23 points. Kadera Jackson was right behind with 22 and Lydia Byrd swooped in with 10.