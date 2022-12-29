Basketball clip art.jpg

BELFRY, Ky. — Jamar Livingston scored 35 points to reach 2,000 points for his career in Daniel Boone’s 58-45 loss to Magoffin County, Kentucky in the Mountain School Boy Classic.

Livingston, who played two seasons at Science Hill and one at Tri-Cities Christian, reached the 2,000-point mark with a free throw in the first quarter.

