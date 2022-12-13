Basketball logo.jpg

Jamar Livingston and his Daniel Boone teammates were hitting on all cylinders with an 88-51 victory over Sullivan East on Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gym.

Livingston had a monster effort with 38 points and nine rebounds, despite sitting in the fourth quarter.

