Jamar Livingston and his Daniel Boone teammates were hitting on all cylinders with an 88-51 victory over Sullivan East on Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gym.
Livingston had a monster effort with 38 points and nine rebounds, despite sitting in the fourth quarter.
Clay Rowland finished with 16 points, including four shots from 3-point range. Griffin Erickson hauled in eight rebounds, while Landon Kirkpatrick dished out five assists.
Drake Fisher netted 21 to lead Sullivan East. Corbin Laisure added 13.
South Greene 56 David Crockett 54
GREENEVILLE — Jase Roderick knocked down a pair of game-winning free throws as the Rebels avenged a pair of losses to the Pioneers.
Roderick paced the Rebels’ efforts with 19 points.
Reagan Cash led Crockett with 13 points and seven rebounds. Fellow post Colin Beason matched him with 13 points, while Drake Shingledecker came through with eight points and six rebounds. Jacob Arnold’s totals included eight points, five assists and five rebounds.
Chuckey-Doak 79 Cherokee 56
AFTON — The Black Knights led throughout the contest, but pulled away late with Cadin Tullock’s 19 points leading the way. Christian Derry powered his way inside with 14 points.
Colton McLain was the Chiefs’ leader with 14 points. Bryce Elliott and Will Price scored 13 points apiece.
Tennessee High 50 Virginia High 47
BRISTOL — The Vikings captured the battle of Bristol with Creed Musick posting 14 of his 20 points in the second half.
Brandon Dufore contributed 10 points for Tennessee High.
Tri-Cities 60 IC Imagine, N.C. 30
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Lofton Looney finished with 13 points and four assists to lead the Eagles over the Kingfishers. Seth Britton added 12 points in the victory.
GIRLS David Crockett 76 South Greene 59
GREENEVILLE — Freshman Brylee Tullock continued her torrid scoring pace through the early season with 29 points to lead the Lady Pioneers over the traditionally-strong Lady Rebels.
Aaliyah Story doubled up with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Gabby Wood and Lacey Byrd each scored 10 points.
Hailey Brooks was South Greene’s leader with 23 points. Jordyn Roderick finished with 15.
Daniel Boone 70 Sullivan East 51
Andrea Flores hit five shots from 3-point range on her way to a 27-point night for the Lady ’Blazers. Kyleigh Bacon sizzled with a 20-point effort.
Jenna Hare tallied a game-high 30 points for the Lady Patriots. Asia Cairns provided nine points.
Chuckey-Doak 56 Cherokee 55
AFTON — The Lady Knights converted more free throws at the end to take the one-point overtime victory over the Lady Chiefs.
Saniah Atchison paced Chuckey-Doak with 20 points and Kennady Brown came through with 13.
Cherokee’s Kyla Howe matched Atchison for game-high honors with 20. Emma Mowell netted 16 and Ava Morgan ended with 11.
West Greene 50, Unaka 39
MOSHEIM — Maddie Bryant scored 17 points and Madi Brown had 14 as the Lady Buffaloes outdistanced the Lady Rangers. Breanna Ellis added eight points for West Greene.
Lyndie Ramsey totaled a game-high 22 points to lead Unaka. Emma Taylor also reached double figures with 13 points.
Cloudland 67 Johnson County 25
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Ella Benfield totaled 26 points and Izabella Christman had 12 as the Lady Highlanders routed the Lady Longhorns.
Tennessee High 50 Virginia High 31
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings got the best of their crosstown rivals with Kendall Cross totaling 16 points and three steals. Chase Wolfenbarger recorded 11 points to go with five boards and three steals.
Anna Kate Kinch was good for nine points. Macie Strouth contributed six rebounds and a trio of steals.
Aly Wright was the lone Lady Bearcat in double figures with 10 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 60 IC Imagine, N.C. 38
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Michaela Dixon led the Lady Eagles to the road victory with 19 points, six steals and three assists. Grace Williams contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Meka Sanders scored nine points to go along with four assists and three steals.
Savannah Barb grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals. Gracyn Honrado led the Lady Kingfishers with 13 points.