High school basketball logo

MOSHEIM — Jamar Livingston lit up the scoreboard once again for Daniel Boone’s boys basketball team, scoring 47 points in a 81-74 nonconference road win against West Greene on Thursday.

Livingston hit 17 of 27 from the field and made 8 of 13 free throws.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you