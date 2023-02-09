MOSHEIM — Jamar Livingston lit up the scoreboard once again for Daniel Boone’s boys basketball team, scoring 47 points in a 81-74 nonconference road win against West Greene on Thursday.
Livingston hit 17 of 27 from the field and made 8 of 13 free throws.
The Trailblazers needed every bit of Livingston’s superb scoring as West Greene leading scorer Leyton Frye finished with 30 and Ethan Turner netted 22. Mason McComey pitched in 10 as well for the Buffaloes.
Peyton Long also finished in double figures for Boone, chipping in 12.
Unicoi County 68, Morristown West 56
MORRISTOWN — Grant Hensley showed the way for Unicoi County in a road win over Morristown West with a game-high 23 points. Jackson Simmons chipped 15 while Eli Johnson added 14.
Bereket Evans led the Trojans with 15 points while Jalen McCullough finished with 11.
Chuckey-Doak 67, University High 65
Christian Derry and Cadin Tullock provided a superb 1-2 punch for the Black Knights in a nonconference win over University High.
Derry scored a game-high 23 points while Tullock finished with 20.
Andrew Cole finished with 20 to show the way for the Bucs while Pete Boyrewicz netted 13 and AJ Murphy scored 11.
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 70, West Greene 23
MOSHEIM — A balanced scoring effort led the Lady Trailblazers to a road nonconference victory as Kyleigh Bacon and Addison Dietz each finished with 10 points to lead the way.
Taylor Lawson netted 11 to lead West Greene.
Chuckey-Doak 54, University High 20
Kennedy Brown and company spoiled senior night at Brooks Gym.
Brown scored a game-high 14 points for Chuckey-Doak while nine other players scored.
Vania Ortiz led the Lady Buccaneers with eight points.