MORRISTOWN — With Callie Butler cutting loose for 20 kills and Brooklyn Dulaney and Brylee Tullock logging double-doubles, David Crockett’s volleyball team edged past Morristown West 3-2 on Monday night.
Butler accompanied her kills total with eight digs in the 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 Lady Pioneers decision.
Dulaney handed out a eye-popping 47 assists, plus she tallied 15 digs. Tullock’s noteworthy numbers consisted of 14 kills and 15 digs.
Tennessee High 3, Patrick Henry, Va. 0
BRISTOL — Junior libero Sydnee Pendland collected her 1,000th career dig as Tennessee High capped its home schedule with 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 sweep.
Pendland had 14 digs and six aces for the evening. The balanced Lady Vikings offense garnered six kills apiece from Ashton Blair, Sophie Meade and Marley Johns.
Bree Adams passed out 18 assists for Tennessee High, whose record improved to 25-5.
Gate City, Va. 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0
GATE CITY, Va. — Striking for 21 kills, Makayla Bays also provided eight digs, four aces and three blocks as the Lady Blue Devils denied their neighbors from just across the state line.
Peyton Taylor accumulated 30 assists and 11 digs for Gate City, which got a combined nine blocks from Rylee Hall (5) and Lexi Ervin (4).
D-B’s Riley Brandon and Dakota Vaiese turned in double-double efforts. Brandon had 10 kills to go with 12 digs while Vaiese totaled 21 assists and 13 digs. Rachel Falin was the Lady Indians’ digs leader, producing 15.