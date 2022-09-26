Volleyball

MORRISTOWN — With Callie Butler cutting loose for 20 kills and Brooklyn Dulaney and Brylee Tullock logging double-doubles, David Crockett’s volleyball team edged past Morristown West 3-2 on Monday night.

Butler accompanied her kills total with eight digs in the 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 Lady Pioneers decision.

