KINGSPORT — Overcoming a six-run deficit, David Crockett fought past Dobyns-Bennett for a 14-12 Big Five Conference softball win on Wednesday at Indian Highland Park.

The Lady Indians were in ideal shape after scoring seven times in the bottom of the fourth inning for an 11-5 lead. Crockett, however, picked two fifth-inning tallies before crafting a seven-run inning (sixth) of its own for a three-run advantage.

