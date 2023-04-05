KINGSPORT — Overcoming a six-run deficit, David Crockett fought past Dobyns-Bennett for a 14-12 Big Five Conference softball win on Wednesday at Indian Highland Park.
The Lady Indians were in ideal shape after scoring seven times in the bottom of the fourth inning for an 11-5 lead. Crockett, however, picked two fifth-inning tallies before crafting a seven-run inning (sixth) of its own for a three-run advantage.
Both teams finished with 15 hits. Showing the way for the Lady Pioneers was Megan Davis, whose three-run home run erased an 11-10 D-B edge. Davis also doubled in a 3-for-4 performance.
Adding two hits apiece to the winning cause were Sydney Hodges (home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs), Avery Hope (triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Brylee Tullock (3 runs) and Karly Honeycutt (2 doubles). Hodges’ roundtripper came with two second-inning runners aboard.
The Lady Indians got two hits apiece from Catie Zani (2 runs), Allie McConnlee (double), Julianne Tipton, Savannah Hutchins and Haigan Depew.
Sophie Dean swatted a three-run, first-inning homer. Haley Porter doubled, scored twice and knocked across two runs.
West Ridge 4, Sullivan East 3
BLUFF CITY — Madison Chapman and Natalie Moore banged out three hits apiece for the Lady Wolves, who grabbed a quick lead on Lacey Fugate’s two-run, first-inning single.
RBI hits from Anna Grove and Natalie Moore in the fourth made it a 4-0 game, enough cushion to absorb Keelye Fields’ two-run, sixth-inning homer. A Tori Leonard walk and Jayla Vance single set up Fields’ blast.
Fugate finished with two hits, including a double. Starting pitcher Miranda Henley picked up the win with Moore, who entered the pitching circle during the sixth, collecting a save.