CHURCH HILL — Bolstered by a 12-run second inning and Addyson Fisher’s one-hitter, Volunteer breezed to a 17-0 victory over Greeneville in Monday’s Region 1-3A softball tournament semifinals.
The Lady Falcons (19-6), who will host Tennessee High in Wednesday’s championship before advancing to sectional play, nearly batted around twice in their big inning. They crafted seven infield hits with six players notching an RBI.
Overall, Volunteer piled of 15 hits, including 12 singles, and went 11-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Bryleigh Salyer compiled three hits and three RBIs for the winners, who got multiple hits from Zetta Smith, Haley Russell and Fisher.
As a pitcher, Fisher accumulated 10 strikeouts. Greeneville finished its season with a 15-18 mark.
Tennessee High 6, Grainger 1
GRAINGER — Abby Haga’s fifth-inning homer put the Lady Vikings on top, and they added five runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away.
Cosby 8, Unaka 0
COSBY — The Lady Rangers came crashing to a halt in the Region 1-1A semifinals.
Cosby broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth inning, and rode the superlative pitching of Reese Michaels to the win. Michaels allowed just one hit, on a first-inning single by Kylie Blevins, and struck out four batters with no walks. Unaka’s other two baserunners came on fielding errors. Kylee Cornwall had a homer and four RBIs for Cosby.
Alcoa 11, Johnson County 0
ALCOA — A nine-run second inning ended the suspense as the Lady Longhorns’ season ended in the Region 1-2A semifinals.
Before it was over, Alcoa had used three pitchers to throw a no-hitter. Lily Marsh started and struck out eight batters in three innings of work.