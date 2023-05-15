softball clip art

CHURCH HILL — Bolstered by a 12-run second inning and Addyson Fisher’s one-hitter, Volunteer breezed to a 17-0 victory over Greeneville in Monday’s Region 1-3A softball tournament semifinals.

The Lady Falcons (19-6), who will host Tennessee High in Wednesday’s championship before advancing to sectional play, nearly batted around twice in their big inning. They crafted seven infield hits with six players notching an RBI.

