Spring Sports logo.jpg

ERWIN — Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher was on target all night, firing a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a dominant performance against Tennessee High.

The Lady Falcons earned a 3-0 win in the District 1-3A softball tournament at Lady Devils Diamond on Tuesday.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you