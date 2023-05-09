ERWIN — Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher was on target all night, firing a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a dominant performance against Tennessee High.
The Lady Falcons earned a 3-0 win in the District 1-3A softball tournament at Lady Devils Diamond on Tuesday.
Improving to 16-6, Volunteer moved into the winners’ bracket final on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Elizabethton or Unicoi County.
Fisher walked two batters and hit one, throwing 72 of her 97 pitches for strikes.
Bryleigh Salyer’s first-inning RBI single was the only offense Volunteer needed. The Lady Falcons created breathing room in the fourth inning on Kendra Huff’s two-run double.
Zetta Smith finished with two hits for the Lady Falcons.
Johnson County 11, South Greene 9
MOUNTAIN CITY — In the District 1-2A semifinals, the Longhorns won a wild game and earned a berth in next week’s region tournament.
The Longhorns scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to break a 7-7 tie.
Autumn Shepherd had three hits and four RBIs to lead Johnson County. Aiden Thomas totaled two hits and three RBIs. Autumn Lewis added three hits and two RBIs while Mattie Jones went 3 for 3. Harley Potter and Bailey Main each had two hits.
SOCCER
University High 1, West Greene 0
Matt Roberts scored in the 46th minute as the Buccaneers kept their season alive and earned a berth in the District 1-A title game against Chuckey-Doak.
UH also secured a berth in next week’s region tournament.
Unicoi County 3, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Blue Devils earned a spot in the 1-AA district title game against Greeneville and also secured a region berth.
Emilio Soto, Victor Luquin-Ramirez and Keilet Rodriguez scored for the Blue Devils. The latter two came on penalty kicks.
Greeneville 3, Tennessee High 1
GREENEVILLE — Drew Shelton scored three goals to lead the Greene Devils to the runaway win in the District 1-AA semifinals.