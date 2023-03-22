softball clip art

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Maci Masters bashed a pair of home runs, Ava Saul fired a five-inning three-hitter and Daniel Boone’s softball team walloped Alabama Christian Academy 11-0 in Wednesday’s portion of Gulf Shores Classic.

Dropping a 4-2 decision to Alabama’s Curry High later in the day, the Lady Trailblazers finished with a 3-3 tournament mark.

