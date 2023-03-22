GULF SHORES, Ala. — Maci Masters bashed a pair of home runs, Ava Saul fired a five-inning three-hitter and Daniel Boone’s softball team walloped Alabama Christian Academy 11-0 in Wednesday’s portion of Gulf Shores Classic.
Dropping a 4-2 decision to Alabama’s Curry High later in the day, the Lady Trailblazers finished with a 3-3 tournament mark.
Versus Alabama Christian, Masters went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs. She turned each of her hits into extra bases, socking a double to go with her two homers.
Adding two hits apiece for Boone (7-5) were Kayleigh Quesinberry, who homered and drove in two runs, and Kyleigh Bacon. Riley Croley helped out with three RBIs.
Limiting ACA to three hits, Saul registered four strikeouts.
Quesinberry absorbed the Lady Trailblazers’ loss, despite yielding only one earned run. Croley banged out two hits with Bacon collecting a pair of RBIs.
BASEBALL
Daniel Boone 13, Alabama Christian Academy 3
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The Trailblazers often “doubled” their pleasure, pounding out 10 two-baggers as they outhit Alabama Christian 18-4 in a six-inning affair.
Tim McGonigle went 3 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and a pair of runs. Leadoff man Brogan Jones socked two doubles in a 3-for-4 effort, which he garnished with two runs and two RBIs.
Ben Stevens (double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Jake Davenport (double, 3 RBIs) and Jacob Trent (double, 2 RBIs) each contributed a pair of hits to the victory.
Falling behind when ACA pushed across three third-inning runs, the ’Blazers answered with eight in the bottom half for a 10-3 lead.
FCA Flames 7, Unaka 6 (Tuesday)
PINEY FLATS — The Flames proved triumphant after breaking a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
For Unaka, Landon Ramsey doubled twice in two at-bats, supplied two runs and produced a pair of RBIs. Jaycob Nidiffer went 1 for 2.