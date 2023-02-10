Basketball clip art.jpg

BLUFF CITY — Kolby Jones drained a 3-point shot with one second remaining to lift David Crockett to a 68-67 win at Sullivan East on Friday night.

His heroics added to the efforts of Colin Beason, whose all-around game included 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you