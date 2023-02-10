BLUFF CITY — Kolby Jones drained a 3-point shot with one second remaining to lift David Crockett to a 68-67 win at Sullivan East on Friday night.
His heroics added to the efforts of Colin Beason, whose all-around game included 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Jones scored 16 points and Brody McGuire finished with 10. Reagan Cash had eight rebounds and four assists.
Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher had a big offensive output with 35 points. Corbin Laisure scored 16 and Tyler Cross 10.
Volunteer 69, West Ridge 60
CHURCH HILL — Andrew Knittel had a game-high 19 points as the Falcons got off to a fast start and held on against the Wolves.
Bradin Minton was right behind Knittel with 17 points, while Joltin Harrison scored 10 and Cason Christian added nine in the non-conference win.
Wade Witcher was the high scorer for West Ridge with 17 points. Avery Horne and Dawson Arnold each finished with 10 points and Will Harris scored nine.Dobyns-Bennett 72, Jefferson County 40
KINGSPORT — The Indians’ big 3 guard combination proved too much as the defending Class 4A state champions walloped the Patriots.
Jonavan Gillespie had the big scoring night with 25 points, while Dante Oliver provided 13 points and Brady Stump had 11.
Talan Higgins scored 11 and Kade Parker ended with nine to lead Jefferson County.
Elizabethton 76, Happy Valley 47
ELIZABETHTON — The Cyclones rolled to a 30-point halftime lead as they stormed past their Carter County neighbors.
Dalton Mitchell gave a whirlwind effort with 18 points and Nate Stephens added 16.
Ron Parker headed up the Warriors scoring with 15 points and Dakota Grindstaff ended with 12.
Tennessee High 66, Cherokee 34
BRISTOL — Creed Musick cut loose with a 36-point performance as the Vikings romped in the non-conference matchup.
Brandon Dufore added 14 points.
Colton McClain was Cherokee’s lone double-digit scorer with 10.
Hampton 85, Cloudland 49
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs had five scorers in double figures as Michael Anspaugh led the way with 17 points, four assists, four steals and five deflections.
Hayden Campbell also finished with 17 points, while Cadon Buckles had 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Geno Carrico and Levi Lyons contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Hampton finished unbeaten in Watauga Valley Conference play.
Eli Morgan led the boys from Roan Mountain with 18 points. Ryan Sexton added 12 for the Highlanders.
North Greene 65, Unaka 38
BAILEYTON — Jason Britton scored 28 points as the Huskies turned the tables on the Rangers, avenging an earlier loss.
Lance Carrico scored 12 points and Sam English 10.
Landon Ramsey provided nearly half of Unaka’s offense with 18 points.
GIRLS Sullivan East 53, David Crockett 43
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-10 in the final period to upset the Big 5 Conference champions.
Jenna Hare scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Sullivan East rally. Asia Cairns tallied 14 points and Sophie Johnson ended with 12.
Brylee Tullock was Crockett’s top scorer with 14 points, followed by Bella Ferguson, who scored 12 on four shots behind the arc.
The game marked a 55-point turnaround from their meeting earlier this season which Crockett won 69-24.
West Ridge 45, Volunteer 39
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Wolves took command early with a 17-4 lead after one quarter and held off the Lady Falcons.
Fallon Taylor led a balanced West Ridge attack with 13 points. Rachel Niebruegge finished with 11.
Veda Barton had a game-high 16 points to lead Volunteer.
Dobyns-Bennett 58, Jefferson County 50
The Lady Indians continue their recent hot streak as Caroline Hill led the way with 21 points.
Rae Evans recorded 10 points and Hannah Frye added eight.
Madi Hawk topped the Lady Patriots with 15 points and Caroline Loveday chimed in with 10.
Tennessee High 56, Cherokee 42
BRISTOL — A lockdown defensive effort by the Lady Vikings saw them hold the Lady Chiefs to nine points in the first half.
Kendall Cross hit 8-of-10 free throws to lead Tennessee High with 13 points and eight rebounds. Janell Tabor came through with 10 points and Anna Kate Kinch had nine points. Both finished with seven rebounds. Mazzy Wilson and Brooklyn Carter combined for 10 assists.
Macy McDavid finished with a game-high 15 points for Cherokee. Ava Morgan scored 10.
Tri-Cities Christian 56, Cornerstone Christian 39
ABINGDON — It was a productive night at the free-throw line as the Lady Eagles hit 19 of 20 foul shots.
Faith Greene hit all 10 of her free throws and finished with 24 points. Cornerstone’s Anna Amburgey was the game’s leading scorer with 29 of her team’s 39 points.
Hampton 48, Cloudland 26
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the season with the blowout victory over the Lady Highlanders.
Linsey Jenkins paced Hampton’s offensive output with 18 points. Madi McClain was good for 14 points. Izabella Christman accounted for half of Cloudland’s total with 13 points.
North Greene 47, Unaka 41
BAILEYTON — The Lady Huskies got the early jump on the Lady Rangers by racing out to an 11-point lead after one quarter and held on for the win.
Sonya Wagner paced North Greene with 16 points and Hannah Miller scored 13.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey finished with 24 points as she closed on the all-time Northeast Tennessee 5-on-5 scoring record held by Tennessee High great Courtney McDaniel.
King’s Academy 65, Providence Academy 57
Kinley Painter posted 28 points and five assists, but the Lady Knights came up short against the Lady Lions.
Taylor Price scored 13 points and Myla Johnson finished with nine points and six rebounds.