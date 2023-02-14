Basketball clip art.jpg

MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County ran roughshod over Happy Valley on Tuesday night, winning 70-41 in the opening round of the TSSAA’s District 1-2A tournament at Shoun Gymnasium.

Connor Simcox led the Longhorns’ stampede with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Pavusek scored 14 and Eli Dickens added 11 in the Johnson County rout.

