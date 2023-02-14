Roundup::: Johnson County ends Happy Valley's season From staff reports Staff reports Feb 14, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County ran roughshod over Happy Valley on Tuesday night, winning 70-41 in the opening round of the TSSAA’s District 1-2A tournament at Shoun Gymnasium.Connor Simcox led the Longhorns’ stampede with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Pavusek scored 14 and Eli Dickens added 11 in the Johnson County rout.Johnson County (5-4, 13-10) will face South Greene Friday at 6 p.m. in the second round.Dakota Grindstaff was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 13 points. Ron Parker added 12 for Happy Valley (0-9, 2-26).GIRLS West Greene 70, Johnson Co. 63MOSHEIM — The Lady Buffaloes built a 19-point lead in the first half and held off Johnson County to advance to the 1-2A semifinals.Kinsley Ellenburg led a three-pronged attack for West Greene (7-27) with 22 points. Taylor Lawson provided 18 points and Madi Brown 17.Brookanna Hutchins spurred on the Johnson County (6-24) comeback attempt with a 28-point effort.Sierra Greene hit four shots from 3-point range and scored 14. Desirea Robinson finished with 11 points and Peyton Gentry had eight. Hampton 66, Unaka 44BLOUNTVILLE — Linsey Jenkins led four Lady Bulldogs (25-2) in double figures with 18 points, helping Hampton advance to the District 1-1A title game.Madison McClain came through with 14 points, while Macy Henry contributed 12 and Piper Helle had 10.Hampton will meet North Green in Monday’s championship contest, slated for 8 p.m.One night after setting the Northeast Tennessee scoring record for 5-on-5 girls players, Lyndie Ramsey finished with 31 of Unaka’s 44 points. The Lady Rangers fell to 9-19.North Greene 40, Cloudland 34BLOUNTVILLE — Defense was the name of the game in this low-scoring 1-1A semifinal, which was knotted (17-17) at the half.Sonya Wagner broke free in the second half and scored 12 points to lead the Lady Huskies (17-15) to the win. Hannah Miller produced 11 points.Ryan Turbyfill was the only Cloudland player to reach double digits with 12 points. Ella Benfield and Izabella Christman each accounted for eight points. Cloudland dropped to 17-10. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR