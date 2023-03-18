Roundup: Indians earn first baseball win of season From staff reports Douglas Fritz Author facebook Author email Mar 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DANDRIDGE — Dobyns-Bennett won its first game of the baseball season Saturday, topping Murfreesboro Central Magnet by a score of 5-1 in the Playing for a Cure tournament at Jefferson County’s field.The Indians (1-3) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning on the strength of Turner Stout’s three-run double.Mason Barnett made it stand up, allowing seven hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts in the complete- game effort.Tanner Kilgore and Taylor Blakenship each had two hits for the Tribe.West Ridge 10, Sullivan East 0BLUFF CITY — Andrew Hoover and Wade Witcher each totaled three hits to pace the Wolves. Carson Tate fired the three-hit shutout on the mound.Greeneville 4, Unicoi County 3PIGEON FORGE — Eli House hit a walk-off RBI single to lift the Greene Devils to the come-from-behind win.Greeneville scored twice in the bottom of the seventh with Colton Richards’ RBI single tying the game.Brayden Hendrickson had two hits and two RBIs for Unicoi. Tanner Berry added two hits.Unicoi County 11, Morristown West 8PIGEON FORGE — Valentin Batrez broke a tie game with a three-run homer for the Blue Devils. Tanner Berry added a pair of hits for Unicoi.Providence Academy 9, Morr. East 7Nathan Eisfelder hit a grand slam in a six-run fourth inning as the Knights erased an early deficit. Lucas Belcher also homered and had two RBIs.Providence Academy 5, Jefferson County 3Rinaldo Matti and Lucas Belcher each had two hits and two RBIs as the Knights pushed their record to 4-0 on the season.SOFTBALLUnicoi County 8, Unaka 3Jayla Chandley and Laurel Osborne each had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils. Destiny Bridges added two hits and two RBIs. Cami Peterson went 3 for 3. Daniel Boone 12, Knox Central 0Kyleigh Quisenberry homered and drove in four runs for the Lady Trailblazers.Maci Masters and Anna Richardson also homered for Boone. Ava Saul got the win.David Crockett 8, Morristown East 7Bailey Dugger hit a two-run double for the game-winning hit. Dugger finished with two hits.Science Hill 9, Unaka 0Maddie Kelley had two doubles and drove in three runs for the Lady Hilltoppers. Maddie Diamond homered and had two RBIs.Knox Central 4, Unaka 3For the Lady Rangers, Hailey Gilman and Mattie Salyer each had two hits.Volunteer 13, Thomas Walker 1It was a five-RBI day for Zetta Smith as the Lady Falcons earned the win. Kendra Huff added two hits and two RBIs.Volunteer 4, Unicoi County 0Addyson Fisher dominated in the circle, striking out 11 in a five-inning one-hit performance. Kendra Huff had two hits and two RBIs. Bryleigh Salyer had three hits.West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 1Camille Nottingham had two hits and scored the game-winning run.Sullivan East 3, Unaka 2The Lady Patriots got two hits each from Jayla Vance and Shelbie Leffew.For Unaka, Jill Faust had a homer and two RBIs. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Crafts The Economy Job Market Douglas Fritz Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986. Author facebook Author email Follow Douglas Fritz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.