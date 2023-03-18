roundup logo

DANDRIDGE — Dobyns-Bennett won its first game of the baseball season Saturday, topping Murfreesboro Central Magnet by a score of 5-1 in the Playing for a Cure tournament at Jefferson County’s field.

The Indians (1-3) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning on the strength of Turner Stout’s three-run double.

