ERWIN — Drew Hoover had a dominating performance on Monday night for West Ridge in a 5-0 baseball victory at Unicoi County.
The senior left-hander amassed 17 strikeouts and gave up only two hits over 6 2/3 innings. He aided his cause with two hits and a walk at the plate.
Wade Witcher went 3-for-4 to lead the Wolves offensively. Brayden Barr was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jack Sarginger also had two hits.
Lucas Slagle had five strikeouts, but took the loss for the Blue Devils.
Tennessee High 8, Elizabethton 4
ELIZABETHTON — The Vikings had just four hits, but took advantage of five Elizabethton errors in an Upper Lakes Conference contest.
Bralyn Price hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the second inning. Payne Ladd had 12 strikeouts over six innings.
For Elizabethton, Steven Meadows drove in two runs and Peyton Johnson had seven strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.
Sullivan East 7, Volunteer 0
BLUFF CITY — Tyson Mitchell had 13 strikeouts over six shutout innings as the Patriots rolled over the Falcons. Corbin Dickinson went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the East offense.
Zach Justice was 2-for-3 to lead Volunteer.
Cherokee 11, Cocke County 3
ROGERSVILLE — Aiden Webb hit a two-run home run and an RBI double on a day he went 3-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Will Price finished with two RBIs for the Chiefs, while Parker Travis and Tyler Lawson combined to scatter seven hits.
Zeke Cortez and Dylan Jackson each had two hits for Cocke County.
Chuckey-Doak 11, Johnson County 0
AFTON — Cadin Tullock had 11 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout for the Black Knights. Isaiah Krupsky had both of the Longhorns’ hits.
North Greene 19, Happy Valley 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Huskies exploded with 15 runs in the sixth inning to blow out the Warriors.
Tanner Sexton had six strikeouts and gave up just two hits and three walks.
Seth Charlton drove in five runs and Damian Burns had four RBIs to lead North Greene.
Providence Academy 5, Lakeway Christian 4
Aidan Sproles hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Knights to the win over the Lions.
Nathan Eisfelder and Lucas Belcher each had two hits to lead Providence at the plate. Josh Owens went the distance on the mound, allowing up four runs on six hits, striking out eight and giving up no walks.
SOFTBALL Dobyns-Bennett 6, Gate City, Va. 2
KINGSPORT — Julianne Tipton finished with 15 strikeouts, giving up just two hits and two walks in the Lady Indians’ victory over the Lady Devils.
Savannah Hutchins finished with two hits, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Allie McConnlee added a triple and Cati Zani scored twice. Ada Gillenwater had five strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings for Gate City.
Daniel Boone 10, Alabama Christian Academy 3
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Ava Saul struck out six and picked up the win for the Lady ’Blazers. Riley Croley had two hits and drove in three runs. Maci Masters, Kyleigh Bacon and Audrey Moorhouse each had two RBIs.
Committing five errors, the Lady ’Blazers lost 7-3 to Curry, Alabama, earlier in the day.
David Crockett 12, Marion County 2
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Sydney Hodges went 3-for-3, while Averi Hope and Brylee Tullock each finished 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Pioneers over the Warriors. Carley Honeycutt picked up the win on the mound.
Crockett lost to Alabama’s Sumiton 12-9 in a second game. Megan Davis and Lexi Hawkins each had two hits for the Lady Pioneers.
Elizabethton 12, Greeneville 5
ELIZABETHTON — Ember Jensen drove in four runs, including a two-run homer, and Kenidy Harris had her own two-run blast to finish with three RBIs for the Lady Cyclones. Each scored two runs.
Mollie Johnson had three hits and scored three runs, while Maely Ingram ended with two hits and two runs scored. Hannah Morgan also had two hits for Elizabethton, which pounded out 15 hits overall.
Lela Byrd was credited with the win as she and Johnson combined to give up six hits and end with seven strikeouts.
Tennessee High 12, Cherokee 2
BRISTOL — Ashley Worley went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles as the Lady Vikings rolled against the Lady Chiefs. Kaylie Hughes also hit a home run.
Worley and Rylee Fields combined in the circle for the win.