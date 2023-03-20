ERWIN — Drew Hoover had a dominating performance on Monday night for West Ridge in a 5-0 baseball victory at Unicoi County.

The senior left-hander amassed 17 strikeouts and gave up only two hits over 6 2/3 innings. He aided his cause with two hits and a walk at the plate.

