With Jake Bedard, Jet Swartz and Major Osbolt combining for 10 hits, 10 RBIs and nine runs, Science Hill run-ruled South Carolina’s Easley High 18-1 in baseball action from Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Going 4 for 4, Bedard finishing a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in the five-inning affair. He scored four times and knocked in three runs.

