With Jake Bedard, Jet Swartz and Major Osbolt combining for 10 hits, 10 RBIs and nine runs, Science Hill run-ruled South Carolina’s Easley High 18-1 in baseball action from Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Going 4 for 4, Bedard finishing a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in the five-inning affair. He scored four times and knocked in three runs.
Swartz was tops in RBIs with four, part of a 3-for-4, 2-run performance. As for Osbolt, he went 3 for 3, recorded three runs and drove in three. Both players doubled.
On most days, Landon Smelser’s production would have been headline material. He ripped a three-run homer, batted 2-for-3 and scored twice. Teammate Bennett Baines was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk.
Osbolt held Easley to a third-inning run in a four-inning pitching start.
Sullivan East 7, University High 0
BLUFF CITY — Corbin Dickenson and reliever Andrew Delph combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Patriots, who got a 3-for-4 day out of Jonathan Beach.
Dickenson went the first three innings for the victory, then Delph crafted a four-inning save. Both pitchers allowed one hit and struck out three batters.
A double was included in Beach’s output. Teammate Nolan Lunsford finished at 2 for 3 with Dickenson supplying two hits in four at-bats.
Garrett Gentry was good for both Buccaneers hits, batting 2 for 2.
Grainger 8, Volunteer 4
CHURCH HILL — Brayden Christian and Landon Dalton both went 3 for 4 as the Grizzlies knocked off Volunteer.
Brady Smith added two hits, as did Jason Maxey. Christian and Smith had two RBIs apiece.
Leading the way for the Falcons was Zach Justice at 3 for 3 with two RBIs, a run and a walk.
SOFTBALL
Gate City 11, Sullivan East 1
GATE CITY, Va. — The Lady Blue Devils pounded out 17 hits, getting three apiece from Lauren Monroe, MaKayla Bays and Addie Gibson.
Monroe totaled three RBIs while Bays, who doubled, accounted for a trio of runs. Adding a pair of runs was Gibson.
Turning in two-hit efforts for Gate City were Savannah Monroe (2 RBIs, 2 runs), K.K. Baker (double, 2 RBIs) and Ada Gillenwater (double, 2 runs).
Lauren Monroe went the distance for a five-inning win from the circle.
Katie Botts (double) and Keelye Fields both had a pair of hits for the Lady Patriots.