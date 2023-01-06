Roundup: Hensley leads Unicoi to Upper Lakes win over Volunteer From staff reports Tanner Cook Sports Writer Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hampton’s Hayden Campbell (34) rebounds the ball as Happy Valley’s Austin Nickles (21) guards Dylan Trivett. Mike Hynes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley scored 21 points for Unicoi County on Friday night as the Blue Devils notched a strong Upper Lakes Conference road win, beating Volunteer 70-46.Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each added 13 while Eli Johnson finished with 10 for Unicoi County.Joltin Harrison led Volunteer with 15 while Andrew Knittel had 11.Hampton 83, Happy Valley 31ELIZABETHTON — Five players scored in double figures for Hampton in a Carter County rout of the Warriors at Bayless Gymnasium.Hayden Campbell scored 15 points while Michael Anspaugh (14), Cadon Buckles (12), Chance Point (11) and Brady Hicks (10) rounded out the solid-scoring quintet of Bulldogs.Colby Chausse topped Happy Valley with 14.GIRLS Unicoi County 59, Volunteer 40CHURCH HILL — Allie Lingerfelt scored 19 points as the Lady Devils took down the Falcons.Olivia Bailey totaled 14 points and Haley Rush ended with 13. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Veda Barton led Volunteer’s efforts with 16 points. Ava Jackson finished with a dozen and Kendra Huff scored 10.Unaka 60, University High 39ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey exploded for 41 points, her fourth 40-plus game of the season, in propelling the Lady Rangers to a Watauga Valley win.Ramsey is within 15 points of surpassing Leslie Campbell (Hampton) for the Carter County all-time scoring lead for both boys and girls. Hannah Yontz added eight points for Unaka.Katy Stancil was University High’s top scorer, totaling 12 points. She was followed by Vania Ortiz with 11.David Crockett 66, King’s Academy 57Brylee Tullock led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 27 points. Teammate Lacey Byrd authored a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.Aaliyah Story also had a double-double for Crockett, finishing with 13 points and 10 boards. Point guard Bella Ferguson had seven points and 13 assists.Skylar Walden (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Brady Branam (19 points, 13 rebounds) led the attack for The King’s Academy. Juleigh Anne Tucker had 12 for the losing squad.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unicoi County Rebound Point Sport Basketball Double-double Grant Hensley Win Assist Hunting Lyndie Ramsey Tanner Cook Sports Writer I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Tanner Cook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR