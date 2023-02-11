basketball clip art

ERWIN—Grant Hensley hit for 24 points on Saturday night as Unicoi County, avenging a mid-January loss, upended University High 69-55 in a non-conference basketball game.

Hensley’s scoring output was complete before the start of the fourth quarter. He accounted for 13 points in the second period, when he drained three of his four 3-pointers.

