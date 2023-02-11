ERWIN—Grant Hensley hit for 24 points on Saturday night as Unicoi County, avenging a mid-January loss, upended University High 69-55 in a non-conference basketball game.
Hensley’s scoring output was complete before the start of the fourth quarter. He accounted for 13 points in the second period, when he drained three of his four 3-pointers.
Jackson Simmons added 12 points, netting eight in the final stanza, and Lucas Slagle finished with 11. Eli Johnson stroked a pair of fourth-quarter treys to help the Blue Devils finish with a flourish.
The Bucs were paced by Brady Weems, who fired in 16 points. A.J. Murphy supplied 13 and Pete Boynewicz 12.
Hampton 74, Chuckey-Doak 65
AFTON—Cadon Buckles (10-18 FG, 8-9 FT) pitched in 28 points for the Bulldogs, who tilted the game in their favor with a 28-10 third quarter.
Dylan Trivett (8-10 FG) had one of his best outings of the season, contributing 18 points and nine rebounds. Big man Hayden Campbell bundled 13 points with 10 boards, five assists and five blocked shots while Michael Anspaugh had six assists to go with four steals.
Scoring 14 in the fourth quarter, the Black Knights’ Christian Derry produced 25 points. Caden Tullock tallied 11 of his 16 in the opening period and Isiah Treadway had 11 by night's end.
North Greene 72, Sullivan East 69
BLUFF CITY—A 40-point night by Jason Britton fueled North Greene’s quality road win over the Patriots.
Britton was good for eight 3-point buckets, plus he made all six of his free throws. He cut loose for 17 points (five 3s) in a 29-22 Huskies third quarter, putting North Greene up 57-45.
Bennett McLain registered 13 points while Sam English logged 11.
Corbin Laisure (8-10 FT) was tops for the Patriots with 18 points. Drake Fisher added 15, Tyler Cross 13, Jacob Witcher 10 and Isaac Grubbs 10.
Tri-Cities Christian 77, Asheville, N.C. 70
BLOUNTVILLE—The Eagles got the job done behind Lofton Looney’s 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
The victory included 17 points from Lane McMullen, who hit five of 11 Tri-Cities 3-pointers. Christopher Mulombela paired 15 points with nine rebounds and Abraham Gewelke totaled 15 points.
Gewelke shot 6 of 9 from the floor while Looney hit 11 of his 14 free throws.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 43, North Greene 42
BLUFF CITY—Totaling 19 points, Jenna Hare broke a 42-42 tie by sinking a foul shot with 0.4 seconds remaining.
A Campbell Gaby 3-pointer from the left wing knotted the score four seconds from the end. From there, Hare took an inbound pass and was fouled while attempting a shot just inside the mid-court stripe. Armed with three chances to win the game, she failed on the first free throw, made the second and intentionally missed the third.
Sonya Wagner collected 12 points for the Lady Huskies, who lost despite outscoring East 15-0 in the second period. Teammate Haley Bailey netted 10.
Providence Academy 73, Lakeway Christian 51
KNOXVILLE—Addie Wilhoit provided 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in helping the Lady Knights take third place in Division 2’s District 1-A tournament.
Taylor Price came through with 16 points, while Kinley Painter totaled 15 points, six assists and five steals.
Myla Johnson reached double digits with 12 points.
Unicoi County 57, University High 14
ERWIN—The Lady Blue Devils held UH to seven points in each half en route to a non-conference victory.
Jocelyn Metcalf scored 20 points to lead the Unicoi County offense. Olivia Bailey provided 14.