hoops logo

ERWIN — The Hampton boys basketball team chalked up one the best quality wins of the young season by dispatching the red-hot Blue Devils 65-61 on their home floor.

Cadon Buckles remained hot on the season, carrying the load for Bulldogs with 20 while Hayden Campbell pitched in 18 and Geno Carrico scored 12.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you