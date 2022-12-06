ERWIN — The Hampton boys basketball team chalked up one the best quality wins of the young season by dispatching the red-hot Blue Devils 65-61 on their home floor.
Cadon Buckles remained hot on the season, carrying the load for Bulldogs with 20 while Hayden Campbell pitched in 18 and Geno Carrico scored 12.
Grant Hensley had a game-high 26 for the Erwin quintet while Lucas Slagle picked up 13. Eli Johnson and Kolby Jones each knocked in 10.
Sullivan East 62, Unaka 49
ELIZABETHTON — Drake Fisher netted 26 while Tyler Cross finished 13 for the victors. Masun Tate added 11 to the Patriots’ output.
Two Rangers shot their way to double figures as Mason Wilson finished with 13 and Marcus Shomaker notched 12.
Morristown West 65, Volunteer 59
CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison’s 27 points were not enough as the Falcons suffered their first loss of the season and had their seven-game winning streak come to a halt. Sharpshooting teammate Andrew Knittel pitched in 12.
Bereket Evans led a trio of Trojans to score in double-figures with 18 while Tony House (13) and Alben Oruglica (10) rounded out the bunch.
Tennessee High 71, Gate City 52
BRISTOL — The “big three” led the Vikings once again as Brandon DuFore piled up 24 while Creed Musick (18) and Colin Brown (17) also finished in double figures.
Gunner Garrett had 16 to lead Gate City, which received 14 from Bo Morris.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 65, Unaka 43
ELIZABETHTON — East’s Jenna Hare cut loose for 30 and out-dueled fellow 2,000-point scorer Lyndie Ramsey in a back-and-forth game to start.
Ramsey finished with 21 to lead Unaka. Kylie Hurley followed with 12
Hampton 55, Unicoi County 36
ERWIN — Macy Henry led the way for the Lady Bulldogs in a non-conference road tilt with 15 points.
Piper Helle and Madi McClain each had 11 points as Hampton hit 11 3-pointers in the contest.
Bella Sams notched 14 for the Lady Blue Devils.
Volunteer 54, Morristown West 52 (OT)
CHURCH HILL — Even though Delaney Weddington scored a game-high 29 for the Lady Trojans, it was not enough as the Lady Falcons escaped with a massive non-conference overtime win.
Veda Barton notched 14 and Kendra Huff contributed 13 for the Lady Falcons. Ava Jackson netted 11 and Emmerson Head totaled 10 to round out four players in double-figures for the Church Hill crew.
Gate City 62, Tennessee High 48
BRISTOL — Braylin Steele showed the way for the Lady Blue Devils with 15 points while teammates Jaydyn Carrico and Addie Gibson finished with 14 and 11, respectively.
Kendall Cross showed the way for the Lady Vikings with 15.