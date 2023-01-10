HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles torched the nets with 34 points to lead Hampton to a 78-66 win over University High in Tuesday’s key Watauga Valley Conference game at Van Huss-White Gymnasium.

Hayden Campbell added a career-high 26 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Trivett grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.

