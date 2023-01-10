HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles torched the nets with 34 points to lead Hampton to a 78-66 win over University High in Tuesday’s key Watauga Valley Conference game at Van Huss-White Gymnasium.
Hayden Campbell added a career-high 26 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Trivett grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.
A.J. Murphy led three Bucs players in double figures with 19 points. Brady Weems hit four shots behind the arc and scored 16. Andrew Cole had 12 points, all in the first half.
Tenn. High 79, Unicoi 57
ERWIN — The Vikings had the statement win over the Blue Devils in the battle of Upper Lakes Conference leaders.
Creed Musick strung together 24 points, while Brandon Dufore had 16 and Colin Brown finished with 13.
Jackson Simmons had the largest output for Unicoi County with 16 points. Eli Johnson ended with a dozen and Grant Hensley scored 10.
Volunteer 84, Elizabethton 61
CHURCH HILL — Blake Head was on fire from 3-point range, hitting eight treys to score a game-high 24 points and lead the Falcons to the win.
Andrew Knittel was good for 17 points and Cason Christian scored 16. Joltin Harrison finished with 10 points.
The Cyclones were led by Mason Ball with 13 points. Mac Paulson had 11 points, followed by Jackson Hobbs with 10.
Chuckey-Doak 80, Johnson County 64
MOUNTAIN CITY — Cadin Tullock and Christian Derry proved to be hard matchups with 26 and 21 points respectively for the Black Knights against the Longhorns. Isaiah Treadway added 15.
Peyton Pavusek and Graham Reece led Johnson County with 14 points apiece. Eli Dickens finished with 11.
South Greene 92, Happy Valley 48
ELIZABETHTON — The tough times continued for the Warriors as the Rebels romped to the victory.
Woody Hixson paced South Greene with 21 points. Cooper Kelley scored 16 as T.J. Buckner with 13, Hayden Birdwell with 12 and Jase Roderick with 10 also finished in double figures.
Cloudland 66, Unaka 51
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Ryan Sexton, Nick Caraway and Eli Morgan finished with 14 points each as the Highlanders sent the Rangers back to Stoney Creek with a loss.
Jacob Street and Cayden Clark each had nine points for Cloudland. Mason Wilson and Joe-Z Blamo each scored 13 for Unaka, and Austin Lambert finished with 11.
Providence Academy 57, First Baptist 46
POWELL — Balanced scoring was the key for the Knights in the win over the Eagles.
Sam McAllister paced Providence with 14 points, followed by Cross Chadwick with 12 points. Ashby Chadwick and Isaiah Peters-Daniel added 11 apiece.
GIRLS Tenn. High 63, Unicoi 59
ERWIN — Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch combined for 41 points to lead the Lady Vikings to the overtime win over the Lady Devils.
Cross netted 21 points and Kinch scored 11 of her 20 points in overtime.
Kinch also hauled in 12 rebounds, while Keeyanah Foote had five steals. Tennessee High enjoyed a 38-15 advantage in free-throw attempts.
Allie Lingerfelt produced 20 points for Unicoi County. Faith Bennett scored 13 points, while Jocelyn Metcalf (12) and Haley Rush (10) also hit double digits.
Elizabethton 70, Volunteer 39
CHURCH HILL — Olivia Holly and Lina Lyon each totaled 19 points as the Lady Cyclones blew past the Lady Falcons.
Veda Barton was Volunteer’s top scorer with 11 points.
South Greene 67, Happy Valley 29
ELIZABETHTON — Ari Hoese hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the Lady Rebels stormed past the Lady Warriors. Ryleigh Greer knocked down four treys and had 16 points.
Hampton 73, Univ. High 16
HAMPTON — The Lady Bulldogs led 52-2 at the half and cruised to the win against the Lady Bucs.
Madi McClain was Hampton’s high scorer with 16 points. Faye Carrico scored 12.
Katy Stancil scored nine of University High’s points.
Cloudland 59, Unaka 30
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Ella Benfield totaled 24 points as the Lady Highlanders got the best of their county rivals. Saharra McKinney was next with 15 points.
Lyndie Ramsey surpassed 2,500 points for her career with a 20-point effort for Unaka.