Griffin Erickson hit a layup as time expired to lift Daniel Boone to a 64-62 overtime victory over Jefferson County in Saturday’s Region 1-4A boys’ basketball quarterfinal at Bobby Snyder Gym.
They were the only two points that Erickson scored and came after a rebound and assist from Henry Hamlin.
Jamar Livingston led the Daniel Boone offense, providing half their points with a 32-point performance.
Landon Kirkpatrick added 15 points and Tim McGonigle eight.
Talan Higgins totaled 20 points to lead Jefferson County.
Sevier County 66, David Crockett 45
SEVIERVILLE — Caleb Tarwater and Reed Ownby combined for 48 points as the Smoky Bears sent the Pioneers packing in the Region 1-4A quarterfinal.
Tarwater had a game-high 25 points and Ownby finished with 23.
Bradley Gouge was the leading scorer for Crockett with 11 points. Reagan Cash came through with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Volunteer 82, Cherokee 36
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons’ Joltin Harrison knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range and single-handily matched the Chiefs team total with 36 points in the battle of Hawkins County.
Blake Head and Andrew Knittel scored 12 points apiece for Volunteer. Cason Christian finished with 10 points in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal victory.
Colton McLain was Cherokee’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Greeneville 80, Sullivan East 48
GREENEVILLE — The defending state champion Greene Devils rolled in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal as Trey Thompson finished with 22 points.
Kameran Lester was good for 16, while other double-digit scorers were Adjatay Dabbs with 13 points and Isaac McGill with 10.
Drake Fisher netted 21 points to lead the Patriots. Tyler Cross added 11.
Unicoi County 59, Grainger 42
ERWIN — The Blue Devils held the Grizzlies to 22 points over the final three quarters to win the Region 1-3A quarterfinal.
Grant Hensley led Unicoi offensively with 21 points. Eli Johnson contributed 17 and Lucas Slagle 12.
Drew Bronson finished with 24 to lead Grainger.
Tennessee High 73, Cocke County 58
NEWPORT — Creed Musick cut loose for 29 points and Colin Brown scored 21 as the Vikings got the best of the Fighting Cocks in the Region 1-3A matchup.
Brandon Dufore also reached double digits with 11 points.
Cocke County was led by Lakkin France with 21 points, all on 3-point goals, and Kyler Hayes with 13 points.
Alcoa 81, Johnson County 42
ALCOA — The Tornadoes ripped through the Longhorns early by scoring the first 18 points of the game. Johnson County rallied and had a chance to cut it into single digits, but Alcoa was back up by 18 at the half when Brandon Winton knocked down a jumper.
University High 75, Washburn 45
The Bucs got off to a slow start, but turned on the afterburners with 25 second-quarter points in the win over the Pirates.
A.J. Murphy led a balanced University High attack with 15 points. Pete Boynewicz finished with 12 points in the Region 1-A victory.
Dillon Renner had a game-high 21 to lead Washburn, which also got 11 from Ethan Helton.
Hampton 88, Hancock County 55
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles had 20 points, eight steals and four assists as the Bulldogs chomped down on the Indians.
Michael Anspaugh followed with 18 points and four assists as Hampton advanced in the Region 1-A tournament. Geno Carrico contributed 13 points and Hayden Campbell accounted for 10. Dylan Trivett grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
Brady Swiney led Hancock County with 17 points. Chandler Ferguson came through with 15 points and Noah Belcher scored 10.
Cosby 55, Unaka 52
COSBY — The Rangers came up just short in the Region 1-A quarterfinal despite three players scoring in double figures.
Landon Ramsey finished off a strong season with 19 points. Joe-Z Blamo accounted for 15 and Marcus Shomaker scored 11.
Slate Shropshire helped the homestanding Eagles to victory with 14 points. Chaz Coggins added 10 points.