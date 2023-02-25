Basketball clip art.jpg

Griffin Erickson hit a layup as time expired to lift Daniel Boone to a 64-62 overtime victory over Jefferson County in Saturday’s Region 1-4A boys’ basketball quarterfinal at Bobby Snyder Gym.

They were the only two points that Erickson scored and came after a rebound and assist from Henry Hamlin.

