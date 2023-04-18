Spring Sports logo.jpg

ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton belted out 16 hits to score a 15-5 five-inning win over Volunteer on Tuesday night at Northeast Credit Union Community Ballpark.

JD Hooks paced the Cyclones’ efforts, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Steven Meadows was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and scored twice. Peyton Johnson ended 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Bryson Rowland and Jack Farris each had two hits. Andrew Barnett scored three runs.

