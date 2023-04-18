ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton belted out 16 hits to score a 15-5 five-inning win over Volunteer on Tuesday night at Northeast Credit Union Community Ballpark.
JD Hooks paced the Cyclones’ efforts, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Steven Meadows was 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and scored twice. Peyton Johnson ended 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Bryson Rowland and Jack Farris each had two hits. Andrew Barnett scored three runs.
Johnson picked up the win, allowing six hits over 4 2/3 innings. Down 14-0 entering the final inning, the Falcons showed heart by scoring five runs in the top of the fifth. Zach Justice and Connor Haynes each had doubles in the rally.
Sullivan East 2, David Crockett 1
BLUFF CITY — Jonathan Beach and Tyson Mitchell each went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as the Patriots edged the Pioneers.
Jake Witcher also finished 2-for-3.
Avery McCoy went five innings to pick up the win and Mitchell threw two no-hit innings in relief for the save.
AJ Ford finished 2-for-4 to lead Crockett. Aidan Clark and Brayden Nix combined to give up seven hits in the tough-luck loss.
Tennessee High 10, Unicoi County 7
BRISTOL — Ashton Leonard and Rylan Henard each finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Vikings in the battle of Upper Lakes Conference leaders.
Gage Graziano was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Andrew Dingus went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Brayden Hendrickson had a 2-run home run in the third inning and Kolby Jones hit a 2-run shot in the sixth for the Blue Devils. Nicky Satterly and Lucas Slagle each finished 3-for-4.
Johnson County 10, Happy Valley 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Graham Reece allowed just one hit over five innings. Peyton Pavusek and Carson Jennings each finished with three RBIs.
Isaiah Krupski was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Dakota Holt scored three times.
University High 15, North Greene 5
BAILEYTON — The Bucs posted 17 hits as Drew Finney went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. River Kindle finished with 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Hartman went 3-for-4, drove two runs and scored twice.
Peter Boynewicz and Knox Poston each had two hits and two RBIs. Cooper Stevenson also finished with a pair of hits.
Damian Burns and Tanner Sexton each had two hits for the Huskies.
Washburn 5, Unaka 4 Washburn 4, Unaka 3
ELIZABETHTON — Down 3-0 in the opener, the Rangers took the lead in the final inning, only to see the Pirates rally for the win.
Micah Gray furnished a two-run double for the Rangers.
Landon Ramsey was 2-for-2 with a triple in the second game. Logan Lewis had two hits and Jaycob Nidiffer drove in two runs.
Hancock County 5, Hampton 4 Hampton 11, Hancock County 2
HAMPTON — The Indians scored four runs over the final three innings to capture the opener. Elisha Henson drove in two runs to lead Hampton.
Brody Hicks led an offensive breakthrough for the Bulldogs in game 2. He went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Chance Point had two hits, including a triple, and scored three runs. Henson posted a 2-for-3 effort.
Cherokee 12, Cocke County 2
NEWPORT — Brady Leroy hit a two-run home run and scored three runs to lead the Chiefs in the six-inning win over the Fighting Cocks.
Will Price knocked around a double and triple, drove in three runs and scored twice. Keaton Lawson provided five solid innings on the mound with seven strikeouts. Dylan Jackson was 2-for-3 to pace Cocke County.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 12, David Crockett 2
KINGSPORT — Haley Porter blasted three home runs and drove in eight runs total to lead the Lady Indians over the Lady Pioneers. Hannah Frye also went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Catie Zani finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Haigan Depew had two hits and scored twice,.
Frye captured the win by scattering seven hits over six innings.
Lexi Hawkins went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Crockett.
Science Hill 3, West Ridge 1 West Ridge 8, Science Hill 6
JOHNSON CITY — Isabel Meeks fanned nine batters in a three-hit performance in the circle in the first game. Lora Wilgus had two hits and scored two runs, while Kaylee Pickering went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Lacey Fugate provided a solo home run over center field for the Lady Wolves’ lone run.
Victoria Browder went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a double to aid her cause as the winning pitcher in game two. Lily Frazier, Anna Grove and Fugate all had home runs.
Daniel Boone 5, Morristown East 0
GRAY — Kaylea Osborne struck out 16 and gave up only one hit as the Lady ’Blazers dispatched the Lady Hurricanes.
Audrey Moorhouse had two doubles, while Riley Croley and Ava Saul also finished with two hits.
Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Sadie Williams hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs overall to lead the Lady Cyclones over the Lady Patriots.
Mollie Johnson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Ember Jensen, Cheyenne Poiroux and Williams all finished with two hits. Hannah Morgan provided a pair of RBIs.
Lela Byrd totaled eight strikeouts and gave up three hits in the circle. Katie Botts went 2-for-3 to lead Sullivan East.
Unicoi County 6, Tennessee High 3
ERWIN — Kendell Hensley blasted a three-run home run and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the Lady Devils’ victory.
Jala Chandley and Peyton Higgins each had two hits, while Noly Cooper picked up the win.
Rylee Fields went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Lady Vikings. Ashley Worley hit two doubles and Kaylie Hughes also had two hits. Abby Haga drove in two of their three runs.
Johnson County 11, South Greene 6
GREENEVILLE — The hit parade kept coming for the Lady Longhorns with 16 hits overall, including a 4-for-5 evening with two doubles for Autumn Lewis.
Mattie Jones also hit two doubles, Harley Potter had two hits and scored three runs. Aden Thomas, Lexi Proffitt and Mimi Zalvidar all finished two hits. Jones, Thomas, Lewis and Proffitt drove in two runs apiece.
Hampton 2, Happy Valley 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Bulldogs had quite the defensive effort, turning three double plays and one triple play against the Lady Warriors.
Abby Willis and Maleah Scalf scored runs for Hampton. Ella Marvel went 2-for-3 to lead Happy Valley.
Unaka 14, Cloudland 4
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Haley Taylor was threes across the board, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the Lady Rangers’ romp.
Mattie Salyer was 3-for-3 and scored twice.Jill Faust and Kendall Barton each were 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, which included a solo home run by Faust. Kylie Blevins also finished 2-for-3.
Ryan Turbyfill had two doubles and McCoury had two hits, including a triple, to lead the Lady ’Landers.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, David Crockett 0
KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer had seven shots on goals, scored once and had two assist to lead the Indians over the Pioneers. Grayson Cunningham, Lucas Park, Bryson Broadwater and Grayson Hammond scored the other goals. Brogan McGhee had an assist, while Ryan True had five saves to keep the shutout.
Alan Galvin finished with 14 saves for Crockett.
West Ridge 1, Daniel Boone 0
BLOUNTVILLE — The Wolves won 4-3 in penalty kicks as Coleman David had an outstanding effort to preserve the shutout. It was the first Big 5 Conference win in school history.
Lucas Igance and Damian Meja scored goals in Boone’s 2-1 win over Volunteer on Monday night. Caleb Mason and Angel Gongora assisted on the goals.
Unicoi County 7, Sullivan East 1
ERWIN — Kenny Meza and Keilet Rodriquez netted two goals, while Marcus Acevedo, Cruz Mora and Luke Capps scored the other goals for the Blue Devils.
Elizabethton 5, Volunteer 1
ELIZABETHTON — Reece Vernon totaled two goals, while Conner Blevins had a goal and two assists in the Cyclones’ victory.
Jonathan Espinoza and Dawson May also scored.
Providence Academy 4 Berean Christian 3
KNOXVILLE — Cage Merkel scored two goals to lead the Knights over the Eagles. Ian Meade and Jacoby Puhr each netted one goal. John Ingram finished with two assists, while JJ Poff and Abe Hatfield had the other assists. Goalkeeper Andrew Cunningham recorded six saves.