DESTIN, Fla.—With Dante Oliver tossing in 21 points, Dobyns-Bennett whipped South Walton, Fla., 77-46 in Tuesday’s Thanksgiving Slam activity.
Jonavan Gillespie and Eli Day ended in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Indians. Jaleel Ali accounted for nine points.
Seeking its third consecutive out-of-state win, D-B meets Mosley, Fla., on Wednesday.
MONDAY
Dobyns-Bennett 74, Destin, Fla. 67
DESTIN, Fla.—Dante Oliver totaled 25 points and Brady Stump was right behind with 24 to lead Dobyns-Bennett to victory.
Eli Day recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Tri-Cities Christian 78, Appalachian Christian 55
BLOUNTVILLE—Lofton Looney collected 23 points, six steals and five assists for Tri-Cities, which ambushed Appalachian with a 27-10 opening quarter.
Looney went 9 of 15 from the field, sinking five of his seven 3-point shots. Seth Britton supplied 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Abraham Gewelke totaled 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Eagles, who led 48-24 at intermission, got nine points and four assists from Braxton Dixon.
University High 66, Happy Valley 33
A.J. Murphy and Brady Weems scored 13 points apiece to lead the Bucs. Mason Croley, Drew Finney and Andrew Cole each finished with nine points.
James Murray finished with eight points to lead the Warriors.
GIRLS
Tri-Cities Christian 60, Appalachian Christian 4
BLOUNTVILLE—Cianna McCready bundled 12 points with eight rebounds and four steals, helping the Lady Eagles overwhelm their opponent from Rural Retreat, Va.
Michaela Dixon also accounted for 12 points, plus she tallied six steals. Bella Bosken piled up 11 steals to go with eight points and five assists, and Savannah Barb pitched in 10 points.
Meka Sanders had a half-dozen thefts and Grace Williams nine rebounds for Tri-Cities, which led 32-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime.