DESTIN, Fla.—With Dante Oliver tossing in 21 points, Dobyns-Bennett whipped South Walton, Fla., 77-46 in Tuesday’s Thanksgiving Slam activity.

Jonavan Gillespie and Eli Day ended in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Indians. Jaleel Ali accounted for nine points.

