BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett got the boys soccer season off to a rousing start with a 7-1 Big 5 Conference victory at West Ridge on Tuesday night.
Gavin Farmer led the way for the Indians with two goals and an assist.
Farmer had 11 crosses, helping to set up for many other scoring opportunities.
Lucas Park finished with a goal and two assists as Dobyns-Bennett pulled out to a 4-1 halftime lead.
The Indians’ Wyatt Arrowood and Grayson Cunningham each accounted for one goal and one assist.
Camden Honaker and Andy Salas scored the Indians’ other goals with Bryson Broadwater assisting on Park’s goal.
The Indians dominated time of possession, but the home-standing Wolves were determined to hang around for the fight.
Kendall Burton had the lone goal for West Ridge.
BASEBALL
ROGERSVILLE — Gage Adkins went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs to lead the Chiefs over the Cyclones.
Aidan Webb also had three hits, including a double, and Brady LeRoy added a two-run home run.
Cherokee scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the second to take a 5-2 lead. Parker Travis and Cole Putnal finished with two hits for the Chiefs.
Elizabethton rallied with Rhett Slagle’s two-run home run in the final inning. Hayden Nave went 2-for-2 with a double.
Travis scored the win, going the distance, scattering nine hits with four earned runs. Wesley Shankles was tagged with the loss. He went 4 2/3 innings before giving way to Jonah Hubbard.
