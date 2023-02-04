David Crockett scored a sweep of boys’ and girls’ basketball victories over Hancock County on Saturday night.
Cousins Reagan Cash and Bradley Gouge led the way for the Pioneers in an 81-61 victory over the Indians. Cash had a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Gouge added 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Brody McGuire scored 16 points, Kolby Jones 13 and Jake Fox 10.
Unicoi County 65, Hampton 62
HAMPTON — The border rivals had another fight to the finish with the Blue Devils emerging on top behind Grant Hensley’s 23 points.
Eli Johnson scored 15 points, followed by Kolby Jones with 11 points and Lucas Slagle with nine.
Cadon Buckles totaled 28 points and four assists to lead Hampton. Michael Anspaugh scored 14 points and Hayden Campbell barely missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Elizabethton 65, Univ. High 63
ELIZABETHTON — A couple of stars from the football backfield turned basketball guards led the Cyclones over the BucsA couple of stars from the football backfield turned basketball guards led the Cyclones over the Bucs.
Dalton Mitchell proved as effective a scorer as a quarterback with 19 points and instead of rushing for touchdowns, Nate Stephens put the ball in the basket for 14 points. Jackson Hobbs tallied 11 points.
University High got 18 points from A.J. Murphy and eight points from Andrew Cole.
Tennessee High 60, Va High 54
BRISTOL — The Vikings came out on top in the basketball version of the V-T rivalryas four players hit double figures.
Creed Musick was Tennessee High’s top scorer with 19 points. Colin Brown accounted for 16, while Brandon Dufore with 15 and Maddox Fritts 10.
Ethan Carpenter had a game-high 22 points to lead Virginia High. Dante Worley finished with 18 points.
Friday Providence Academy 58, CAK 55
Fueled by Sam McCallister’s 26 points, Providence Academy got the job done against a tough CAK squad.
Isaiah Peters-Daniels and Ashby Chadwick contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively. Cross Chadwick combined seven points with seven rebounds.
GIRLS David Crockett 64, Hancock County 15
One night after clinching the Big 5 Conference championship, the Lady Pioneers held the Lady Indians to three second-half points in the blowout victory.
Brylee Tullock paced Crockett’s scoring with 17 points. Gabby Wood had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Aaliyah Story posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Hailey Wilson pulled down 11 rebounds and Bella Ferguson dished out 10 assists.
Hampton 73, Unicoi County 59
ERWIN — The Lady Bulldogs hit 12 shots behind the 3-point line in the win over the Lady Devils.
Madi McClain made five treys in a 21-point performance. Taylor Berry, Macy Henry and Linsey Jenkins all finished with 13 points.
Allie Lingerfelt was Unicoi County’s leading scorer with 17 points. Faith Bennett was next with 15 and Olivia Bailey 12.
Gate City, Va. 45, Cloudland 27
GATE CITY — The Lady Devils limited the Lady Highlanders to 10 points in the first half to win the interstate matchup.
Makayla Bays paced the Gate City offense with 13 points. With a balanced attack, Braylin Steele scored 10, followed by Addie Gibson with nine and Jaydyn Carrico with eight.
Ella Benfield scored 17 of Cloudland’s 27 points.
Happy Valley 47, University High 16
ELIZABETHTON — Kadie Bailey scored a game-high 17 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career to lead the Lady Warriors in the blowout win over the Lady Bucs.
Mailey Guy hit double digits with 10 points and Marcida Moore was right behind with eight points. Vania Ortiz led University High with six points.
Tennessee High 59, Virginia High 43
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings scored the season sweep of their crosstown rivals as Kendall Cross posted 17 points. Anna Kate Kinch ended with 14 points and Brooklyn Carter contributed eight.
Charli Carpenter scored 10 points and Aly Wright had nine for the Lady Bearcats.