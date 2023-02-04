David Crockett scored a sweep of boys’ and girls’ basketball victories over Hancock County on Saturday night.

Cousins Reagan Cash and Bradley Gouge led the way for the Pioneers in an 81-61 victory over the Indians. Cash had a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Gouge added 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

