Ava Saul crushed two home runs and finished with three RBIs as Daniel Boone rolled to a 9-0 victory over Science Hill in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference softball matchup.
Kayleigh Quesinberry was in command for the Lady ‘Blazers in a three-hit shutout. Riley Croley had two hits and scored twice, as Kyleigh Bacon and Anna Richardson also collected two hits.
Tatyanna Beatty, Isabel Meeks and Makenzie Cumbow had hits for Science Hill.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, West Ridge 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Julianne Tipton and Payton Moore had back-to-back home runs to center field in the sixth inning as the Lady Indians came back to defeat the Lady Wolves for the second time this week.
Tipton was 2-for-3 to lead Dobyns-Bennett, which hit six home runs in the two games against West Ridge. Tipton also threw the first four innings before giving way to Hannah Frye, who had five strikeouts over three no-hit innings for the win.
Lacey Fugate and Victoria Browder each had two hits and drove in a run apiece for the Lady Wolves.
David Crockett 8, Unaka 1
Julie Maupin went 2-for-2 with two hits and two RBIs to lead the Lady Pioneers over the Lady Rangers.
Chelsea Williams and Kendall Hodge each had two hits as Crockett racked up 13 hits as a team. Cara Wilson allowed just three hits and one walk over seven innings.
Jill Faust went 2-for-3 to pace Unaka.
Volunteer 5, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — Addyson Fisher pitched another gem with 12 strikeouts, while allowing six hits and just one walk to lead the Lady Falcons over the Lady Cyclones.
She also provided a two-run single in the top of the seventh for some insurance. Ember Jensen and Mollie Johnson each went 2-for-3 to lead Elizabethton.
Hampton 5, Happy Valley 2
HAMPTON — Cheyenne Fair and Briley Davis combined to give up four hits and no earned runs as the Lady Bulldogs swept the Lady Warriors for the week.
Rachel Fair was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs and Davis scored twice. Reagan Street led Happy Valley with two hits.
University High 9, Tri-Cities Christian 8
Lauren Tucker had the winning hit with a two-run single in the fifth inning as the Lady Bucs got past Tri-Cities.
Emma Chandley produced from the lead-off spot by scoring four runs, including the game winner. Tucker ended 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Kathryn Joyner had two hits and Caroline Bader drove in two runs. Reece Williams ended with 10 strikeouts.
BASEBALL
West Ridge 10, University High 0
Carson Tate threw a four-hit shutout as the Wolves defeated the Bucs at ETSU’s Thomas Stadium.
Wade Witcher paced the Wolves at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. Will Harris had a two-run double and Carson Osborne finished 2-for-3. Four players each had one hit for the Bucs.
Tennessee High 11, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Ashton Leonard had two doubles, a triple, scored four times and drove in two runs to lead the Vikings over the Cyclones.
Rylan Henard had two hits and drove in two runs, while Evan Mutter provided two RBIs. Isaac Blevins contributed two hits.
Brilee Hurley had an RBI single in the final inning for the Cyclones.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Corbin Dickenson and Tyson Mitchell combined on a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the Patriots’ victory. Dickenson and Jonathan Beach also added 2-for-4 efforts at the plate.
Colby Lawson finished with seven strikeouts for the Falcons in a complete-game effort.
FCA Flames 7, Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Flames tallied 10 hits as Elijah Johnson, John Melandez and Evan Denton all finished with multiple hits.
Landon Ramsey and Jamol Blamo each had two hits for the Rangers.
SOCCER
Greeneville 9, David Crockett 3
Emmanuel Ruiz scored two goals in the Pioneers’ loss to the Greene Devils. Gunner Corbitt had an assist on one goal, while his other score was off a penalty kick. Diego Silva scored on a solo goal.
Jefferson County 3, Elizabethton 1
ELIZABETHTON — Riley Vernon had the only goal for the Cyclones on a penalty kick in the loss to the Patriots.
Chuckey-Doak 1, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — Jesus Rojas scored the winning goal in the 78th minute as the Black Knights edged the Blue Devils.
Zeke Campbell had six saves for Unicoi County.
Victor Luquin Ramirez scored a goal for the Blue Devils earlier this week in a win over Sullivan East.
Volunteer 2, Grainger 1
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox scored both of the Falcons’ goals, the second on a penalty kick to win it. Owen Miller assisted on the first goal.
Freshman goalkeeper Lucas Gilliam had a huge night in goal, totaling over 20 saves.