Ava Saul crushed two home runs and finished with three RBIs as Daniel Boone rolled to a 9-0 victory over Science Hill in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference softball matchup.

Kayleigh Quesinberry was in command for the Lady ‘Blazers in a three-hit shutout. Riley Croley had two hits and scored twice, as Kyleigh Bacon and Anna Richardson also collected two hits.

