KNOXVILLE — Daniel Boone stayed unbeaten on the season with a convincing 31-7 win at Christian Academy of Knoxville on Friday night.
Luke Jenkins threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Trout and ran in a 20-yard score himself as the Trailblazers rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead.
Austin Riner broke free for a 60-yard touchdown gallop, while Henry Hamlin returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown.
Ben Shrewsbury booted a 22-yard field goal. He was also effective in the punting game with a 42-yard average.
Hagan Edwards and Hamlin each recorded double-digit tackles.
Dobyns-Bennett 34, Jefferson County 10
DANDRIDGE — Jake Carson completed 13 of 18 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians rolled in the Big East Conference matchup with the Patriots.
Carson hit Hayden Russell on touchdown throws of 38 and 19 yards. He also found tight end Keldan Mullins over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown.
Brayden Simpson finished with five carries for 77 yards, while Andrew Myers and Peyton Brooks had rushing touchdowns.
The stingy D-B defense limited Jefferson County’s high-powered passing attack to 81 yards. Omarian Mills had 86 yards on 18 rushes to lead the Patriots.
Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Lopez-Hernandez kicked three field goals to lead the Trojans over the Vikings.
Tennessee High pulled ahead 7-3 in the first quarter on a Marcus Phelps on a 5-yard TD run and held a one-point lead at the half.
Greeneville 61, Seymour 0
GREENEVILLE — After surviving a scare against Dobyns-Bennett the previous week, the Greene Devils completely shut down the Eagles, holding them to minus-32 yards of offense.
Greeneville took advantage of six turnovers, four fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.
The offense did its part for the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A with 273 rushing yards. Damien Short led the way with 86 yards on seven carries, while Brady Quillen hit Mason Laws for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Grainger 28, Volunteer 7
RUTLEDGE — Bryson Bennett threw two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Grizzlies mauled the Falcons.
Bennett scored the game’s first touchdown on a 9-yard quarterback keeper. He threw TD passes to Hunter Mallicoat and Brody Wells, while Mallicoat also scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.
Isaiah Bowery connected with Cason Christian on a 6-yard touchdown pass for the Falcons.
Johnson County 22, Claiborne 21
TAZEWELL — Grinnan Walker scored a 1-yard touchdown with four seconds left and then ran in the 2-point conversion, going around the left end as the Longhorns rallied from a 21-0 deficit for a stirring victory.
Connor Simcox threw for 217 passing yards and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Kruspky had two interceptions and caught a touchdown from Simcox for the other score.
Evan Dollar led the defense with 11 tackles and Sam Cretsinger had nine.
Happy Valley 35, Cumberland Gap 32
CUMBERLAND GAP — Fullback Joey Sowards had over 100 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Warriors captured the road win over the Panthers.
Quarterback Reagan Ensor also rushed for two touchdowns, while Cole Deakins came up with three key catches. Jamie Esterline busted through for a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
West Greene 42, Cloudland 0
MOSHEIM — Jaden Gregg rushed for two touchdowns and threw two more as the Buffaloes rolled over the Highlanders.
Gregg connected with Austin Wampler a 40-yard touchdown play and threw a 31-yard touchdown to Ethan Turner.
Wyatt Moody and Hunter Gregg also scored on touchdown runs.