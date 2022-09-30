10.JPG

Daniel Boone quarterback had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown as the Trailblazers rolled to a 31-7 win at CAK.

KNOXVILLE — Daniel Boone stayed unbeaten on the season with a convincing 31-7 win at Christian Academy of Knoxville on Friday night.

Luke Jenkins threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rylan Trout and ran in a 20-yard score himself as the Trailblazers rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

