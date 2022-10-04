The Daniel Boone girls’ soccer team honored their nine seniors with a 6-0 victory over Sullivan East on Senior Night at Nathan Hale Stadium.

Tiffany Pope got the Lady ’Blazers rolling early with a strong boot from the right side off an assist by Cassidy Church. Shyra Phan was nearly knocked to the ground, but kicked a goal for the first of her three goals for a 2-0 lead.

