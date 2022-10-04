The Daniel Boone girls’ soccer team honored their nine seniors with a 6-0 victory over Sullivan East on Senior Night at Nathan Hale Stadium.
Tiffany Pope got the Lady ’Blazers rolling early with a strong boot from the right side off an assist by Cassidy Church. Shyra Phan was nearly knocked to the ground, but kicked a goal for the first of her three goals for a 2-0 lead.
Daniel Boone was well on its way at that point as Phan had three goals for a hat trick. One of her goals was assisted by Tessa Arney, who scored off an assist from Pope.
Church also netted a goal with Sadie Honeycutt credited with the assist.
Science Hill 1, Powell 1
POWELL — Riley Jones scored off a cross from Hannah Dawson with three and a half minutes to go as the Lady ’Toppers battled the Lady Panthers to a draw.
Sifa Morgan scored off a breakaway in the first half to give Powell the early lead.
University High 3, West Ridge 2
Carmen Ellis found the back of the net twice and Ella Barnett scored the other goal as the Lady Bucs nipped the Lady Wolves.
Sunny Iacino scored both of West Ridge’s goals.
Elizabethton 8, Morristown East 2
ELIZABETHTON — Kaiya Simmons recorded a quintuple with five goals as the Lady Cyclones stormed past the Lady Hurricanes.
Shayla Orellana added two goals in a blowout victory, while Camdyn Garland finished with a goal and an assist.
Molly Johnson was an example of unselfish play with three assists and Izzy Lewis also accounted for an assist.
Tennessee High 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
AFTON — Aryanna Patterson netted two goals as the Lady Vikings handed the Lady Knights their first loss of the season.
Abby Littleton finished with a goal and an assist as Tennessee High had a 1-0 lead at the half.
Lana Lavinder and Riley Miller also assisted on goals. Keeper Bridget Flaherty was in goal for the shutout.
West Greene 6, Unicoi County 3
MOSHEIM — Agueda Sandoval was able to come up with the ball and netted the first of three goals for the Lady Devils in a losing cause. Morgan Mosley had Unicoi County’s other two goals with assists from Macy Robinson and Karen Montejano-Reyes.
Volunteer 5, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Falcons swooped in to take the battle of Hawkins County.
Taylor Castle and Sydney Hamilton each netted two goals and Kourtney Bradshaw had the other score. Sara Taylor had an assist.
Elana Horne was in goal for the shutout.
Providence Academy 10, Collegedale 1
Katie Loran had a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Lady Knights in their offensive outburst.
Lali Lemmon and Maddie Kyker each finished with two goals and an assist. Bella Caldwell and Ava Robertson accounted for one goal and one assist each.
Ryan Luff had the other Providence goal, while Kolbi Williams had an assist. Caydee Hogan protected the goal with seven saves.
Bearden 5, Greeneville 0
KNOXVILLE — Brinley Murphy scored three first-half goals off assists from Alivia Stott to become the Lady Bulldogs all-time leader with 95 career goals.
Murphy, a South Carolina commit, was the state’s player of the year in 2022. Jayla Blue and Lauren Huber scored goals for Bearden (15-0) in the second half.