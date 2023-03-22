Spring Sports logo.jpg

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A walk-off single in the eighth inning lifted Jasper (Ala.) to an 8-7 win over Daniel Boone on Tuesday night.

The Trailblazers opened with a 6-0 lead in the second inning, but the Vikings rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

