ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A walk-off single in the eighth inning lifted Jasper (Ala.) to an 8-7 win over Daniel Boone on Tuesday night.
The Trailblazers opened with a 6-0 lead in the second inning, but the Vikings rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Boone scored on an error to pull ahead in the top of the eighth. However, back-to-back RBI singles gave Jasper the win.
Brogan Jones was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Boone. Will Gregory and Jaiden Henry also had two hits.
Tennessee High 13, Elizabethton 1
BRISTOL — Andrew Dingus and Isaac Blevins each finished with two hits, two RBIs and a pair of runs to lead the Vikings to the five-inning win over the Cyclones.
Rylan Henard gave up three hits as winning pitcher and aided his cause with two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Evan Mutter had two RBIs and scored twice, while Braylin Price and Cainan Meyers both drove in two runs.
Kaleb Hambrick went 2-for-3 to lead Elizabethton.
Unicoi County 11, University High 3
ERWIN — Brayden Hendrickson gave up two hits on seven hits and struck out five to pick up the win. He also had two hits.
Alex Green and Nicky Satterly each had three hits, while Lucas Slagle turned in a two-hit day. Chris Chavez belted a home run.
Volunteer 7, Sullivan East 6
BLUFF CITY — The Falcons scored two runs off two errors to cap off a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat the Patriots.
Isaiah Bowery, who had an RBI single earlier in the inning, scored the winning run. Pitcher Connor Haynes, who gave up six hits in a complete game, held on for the win. In addition to accounting for the tying run, Peyton Steele provided two hits and a sacrifice bunt.
Jake Witcher went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead East. Jonathan Beach also drove in two runs.
Chuckey-Doak 12, Johnson County 9
MOUNTAIN CITY — Dakota Holt totaled two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Longhorns’ loss to the Black Knights. Peyton Pavusek drove in two runs and scored twice. Kaden Blevins and Grayson Holt each had two hits.
Christian Derry was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Chuckey-Doak. The Black Knights won an earlier game 10-1 as Cadin Tullock had two doubles, a triple and scored three runs.
Happy Valley 9, North Greene 8
BAILEYTON — Ty Johnson finished 2-for-3 and drove in four runs as the Warriors captured the win over the Huskies. Colton Johnson had seven strikeouts over five innings before giving way to Tucker Shoun who picked up the win.
Drew Blevins and Reagan Ensor each had two hits.
Colton Robbins had two hits and Seth Charlton finished with two RBIs for North Greene.
Hampton 17, Bethel Christian, N.C. 0
HAMPTON — Josh Whitson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Bulldogs to the win in the opener.
Johnny Greenwell had two RBIs and scored three runs as did Brody Hicks. Chance Point also scored three times, while Josh Khen and Jaden Hensley had two hits.
Hicks gave up just one hit and one walk over five innings for the win.
The Bulldogs won 14-4 in the nightcap. Kuhn drove in two runs and picked up the win. Hicks and Whitson each scored three times, while Greenwell had two hits and two runs scored.
Providence Academy 3 Lakeway Christian 2
MORRISTOWN — Rinaldo Matti had a solo home run, while Nathan Eisfelder and Caleb Cross also drove in runs as the Knights downed the Lions.
Tyner Simpson had seven strikeouts over five innings for the win. Lucas Belcher had the save.
Cherokee 13, Cocke County 9
NEWPORT — Aiden Webb had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Chiefs over the Fighting Cocks.
Will Price also had two RBIs and two runs scored, while Cole Putnal furnished two hits and two runs.
Zeke Cortez and Dylan Jackson each had two hits and two runs to lead Cocke County.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 15, McNairy 0
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Kaleigh Quesinberry gave up two hits in the shutout victory. Kyleigh Bacon finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Anna Richardson had two RBIs. Riley Croley and Maci Masters each had two hits.
The Lady ’Blazers fell 5-2 to Demopolis (Ala.) in an earlier matchup. Masters had a two-run homer as she and Croley each had two hits.
Wetumpka, Ala. 12, David Crockett 1
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Ava Farmer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Riley Dismukes was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians over the Lady Pioneers. Brylee Tullock was 2-for-3 to pace David Crockett.
Volunteer 6, Unicoi County 1
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher starred in the circle with 11 strikeouts against three hits and two walks, and also at the plate with a three-run home run. Abby Fisher was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Lady Falcons.
Lead-off Destiny Bridges led the Lady Devils by going 2-for-3.
Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 6
ELIZABETHTON — Maely Ingram slammed two home runs, one a three-run shot and the other a solo homer, to lead the Lady Cyclones to the win. She ended 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Mollie Johnson had two hits and three RBIs. Hannah Morgan also had two hits. Lela Byrd struck out nine for the win.
Ashley Worley was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Abby Haga drove in two runs to lead the Lady Vikings, who rallied with four runs in the final inning.
Sullivan East 8, Vernon, Wisc. 0
PIGEON FORGE — Katie Botts pitched a four-hit shutout and helped her cause with three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Brooklyne Loudy had a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Jayla Vance had two hits and scored twice, while Jasmine Jackson hit two singles.
Johnson County 10, Happy Valley 1
ELIZABETHTON — Aden Thomas went 4-for-5 to lead the Lady ’Horns to the win over the Lady Warriors. Hannah Fritts drove in three runs and Lexie Proffitt had two RBIs. Fritts and Maddie Jones combined in the circle to give up six hits.
Reagan Street had two hits for Happy Valley.
Cloudland 15, University High 3
Ella Benfield homered and tripled in a three-hit day and scored three times to lead the Lady Highlanders over the Lady Bucs.
Getting production throughout its lineup, Cloudland had five players score multiple runs.
SOCCER
Tennessee High 7, Union, Va. 0
BRISTOL — James Bowling totaled two goals and two assists to lead the Vikings over the Bears.
Ryan Fish also netted two goals, while other goals were scored by Jonathan Helms, Connor Broglio and Austin Degeare.
Luke Jones and Degeare each had two assists and Eli Knowles was in goal for the shutout.
University High 2, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — Matthew Roberts and Daniel Rojas scored goals for the Bucs in the win over the Blue Devils. Sam McGee had five saves to preserve the shutout.
Providence Academy 5, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — John Ingram scored two goals as the Knights defeated the Patriots. Cage Merkel had a goal and an assist.
Jasper Williams and JJ Poff each scored a goal. Jacoby Puhr and Ian Meade each provided assists.
Chuckey-Doak 3, Elizabethton 2
AFTON — Riley Vernon and Drake Teague each scored goals and assisted each other as the Cyclones lost the close match to the Black Knights.