Daniel Boone scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away to a 6-1 victory over rival David Crockett in a Big 5 Conference softball matchup on Tuesday night.

Riley Croley led the Lady Trailblazers with two hits and two RBIs. Audrey Moorhouse and Kayleigh Quesinberry also finished with two hits. Ava Saul picked up the win with eight strikeouts over six innings.

