Daniel Boone scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away to a 6-1 victory over rival David Crockett in a Big 5 Conference softball matchup on Tuesday night.
Riley Croley led the Lady Trailblazers with two hits and two RBIs. Audrey Moorhouse and Kayleigh Quesinberry also finished with two hits. Ava Saul picked up the win with eight strikeouts over six innings.
Karly Honeycutt drove in the Lady Pioneers’ lone run to score Avery Hope.
Dobyns-Bennett 15, Science Hill 2
Haley Porter socked a two-run home run, also had a double and drove in four runs total to lead the Lady Indians’ romp.
Haigan Depew went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Savannah Hutchins had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.
Hannah Frye had two hits and two RBIs, while Peyton Moore also drove in two runs and Sophie Dean totaled two hits. Julianne Tipton gave up four hits in the circle.
Volunteer 5, Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher threw another gem with 10 strikeouts and giving up four hits as the Lady Falcons captured the Upper Lakes Conference title with the win over the Lady Cyclones.
Haley Russell finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Abby Fisher had two hits and drove in two runs, while Jayden Ford was also 3-for-3. Kendra Huff scored two runs.
Unicoi County 6, Chuckey-Doak 0
ERWIN — Cami Peterson hurled a three-hit shutout as the Lady Devils shut down the Lady Knights.
Lead-off batter Destiny Bridges went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while Kendell Hensley had two hits and drove in three runs. Skylar Tipton and Keri Huskins also had two hits for Unicoi County.
Johnson County 3, South Greene 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Mattie Jones had 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over seven innings.
Hannah Fritts and Harley Potter were each 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. Autumn Shepherd had two hits.
University High 19, Happy Valley 14
Emma Chandley scored six runs, while Kathryn Joiner was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the high-output affair.
Kylie Hampton also went 3-for-4, scored four times and drove in two runs. Reece Williams had three hits and two RBIs. Lauren Tucker had two RBIs and scored three runs. Caroline Bader had two hits and Jenna Underwood finished with two RBIs for the Bucs.
Julie Nieminski and Reagan Street each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Warriors. Alleah Grindstaff and Natalie Cline each scored three runs.
Monday’s Game
David Crockett 8, Science Hill 2
Anna Kuykendall went 3-for-3 while Jill Maupin had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Pioneers to the win.
Sydney Hodges provided a two-run double. Megan Davis was 2-for-2 and Karly Honeycutt each had two hits. Cara Wilson picked up the win.
Isabel Meeks and Maddie Kelley each had a hit and an RBI for the Lady ’Toppers.
BASEBALL
Monday’s Game
Hampton 5, Happy Valley 3
HAMPTON — Trailing 4-0 as they moved into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs battled back to beat Happy Valley.
A 3-for-3 game by Brody Hicks anchored an 11-hit day for Hampton, which got two hits from both Chance Point (double) and Jaden Kuhn.
Kuhn and Johnathan Greenwell (double) supplied two RBIs apiece to aid the winning cause. Working in relief of Hicks, who allowed two unearned runs in a 3.2-inning start, Josh Whitson went the rest of the way for the decision. He registered six strikeouts after Hicks posted five.
Drew Blevins was 2-for-3 while Pedro Colunga chimed in with a pair of RBIs for the Warriors. Colunga turned in five innings as Happy Valley’s starting pitcher, notching six strikeouts and yielding two earned runs. He took a no-decision.
Elizabethton 8, University High 4
Going 3-for-4 with a double, Cyclone lead-off batter Kaleb Hambrick also produced two RBIs and a scored a pair of runs.
Steven Meadows drove in two runs in the victory. Elizabethton used five pitchers with first reliever Jonah Hubbard pitching 2.1 shutout innings.
University High, which played the Cyclones to a 4-4 tie over the first two innings, was topped by Cooper Stevens at 3-for-4.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Daniel Boone 1
KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer scored two goals, while Camden Honaker, Brogan McGhee and Owen Condon each had one in the Indians’ win over the Trailblazers.
Grayson Hammond and Cooper McLain had assists.
Tennessee High 10, Sullivan East 1
BLOUNTVILLE — James Bowling scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Vikings to the blowout win over the Patriots.
Austin DeGeare also had a hat trick, while Jackson Ferrell, Eli Ware, Brent Justice and Keegan Olson each netted one goal.
Elizabethton 1, Unicoi County 0
ELIZABETHTON — Tyler Jenkins scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Riley Vernon and neither team could find the back of the net afterward.
Mason Williams was in goal for the Cyclones for the shutout.